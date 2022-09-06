ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Crime Stoppers searching for thieves

By MacLeod Hageman
 5 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs your help to find a couple thieves.

They’re wanted for retail theft.

Police were called to Meijer in Urbana at 2500 Philo Road at 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 13. Surveillance video captured two people working together to load more than $1,000 in electronics into backpacks. They then left the store without paying. They left in a black Chevrolet Impala with a damaged rear window which was covered with tape and plastic.

The suspects were described as follows: The first male appeared to be in his low to mid 20s. He was wearing a purple do-rag, yellow surgical mask, and a white long-sleeve MTV shirt. The second male appeared to be in his upper 20s with a beard. He wore a black do-rag, blue surgical mask, and a black zip-up sweatshirt with three white stripes on the sleeves. They both left carrying backpacks.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or the P3 Tips app or 373tips.com .

