Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana B.Atlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
3 airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Highway 27
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people had to be airlifted to Grady Hospital after they were injured in a serious crash on Highway 27 and Welcome Road in Roopville Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles with occupants injured around 5:30 p.m. According to...
79-year-old driver succumbs to fatal injuries in LaGrange automotive accident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police say that a man in his late seventies died after a fatal collision on Mooty Bridge in LaGrange, Georgia. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Mooty Bridge near Wisteria Ridge Dr. on Sept. 7 at around 6:23 a.m. 79-year-old Gerald McInvale, one of the drivers, sustained fatal injuries […]
Officers recover cocaine, oxycodone after traffic stop in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Clayton County led to an arrest after drugs were found in the car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Clayton County Police Department, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Tara Boulevard and Smith Street in Jonesboro.
Man dies after shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a 20-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Hartwell street in northwest Atlanta, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man was transported to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
A woman riding in a car got out of the vehicle after it crashed, then was fatally struck by another car Sunday night on the Downtown Connector, authorities said.
WTVM
Police: 79-year-old killed in wreck on Mooty Bridge Rd. in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a fatal wreck in LaGrange. According to LaGrange police, on Sept. 7, just before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to Mooty Bridge Road, where a two-car accident occurred. 79-year-old Gerald McInvale suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Details of this incident...
Family, friends react to death of Clayton County woman allegedly killed by husband
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a Clayton County man whom police say killed his wife. The police report paints a scary scene — a woman trying to get away after being shot several times. Police say Ikuko Thurman is considered armed and dangerous. Channel 2′s...
Three People Life-Flighted To The Hospital Following A Two-vehicle Crash In Roopville (Atlanta, GA)
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured three people. The crash happened on Highway 27 and Welcome road in Roopville on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews extricated a female trapped in a [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXIA 11 Alive
Clayton County Police arrest one suspect in shooting, still searching for one more
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said on Thursday they had made an arrest last weekend following a shooting at a gas station that left a person in critical condition. The Clayton County Police Department said on Facebook that an officer was at a red light at...
2 Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty identified
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two deputies killed in the line of duty as 38-year-old Marshall Ervin, Jr. and 42-year-old Jonathan Koleski. The sheriff’s office said both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. “Inexpressible condolences go out to the families of...
US Marshals arrest Riverdale 'firebombing' suspect 800 miles away in Texas
RIVERDALE, Ga. — The person accused of "firebombing" a Clayton County woman's home has been arrested, according to officials. U.S. Marshals arrested 32-year-old Theriton Wells more than 800 miles away in Humble, Texas. The agency said they were tipped off by Clayton County authorities to help find Wells after...
The Citizen Online
Police knock fleeing vehicle off Wisdom Road near school, charge pair with multiple drug and pursuit felonies
A felony shoplifting incident in the early afternoon hours of Sept. 7 on Peachtree City’s west side led to two separate pursuits and the arrest of the driver, on numerous charges, and the passenger after the vehicle was stopped on Wisdom Road. Travis Smelley, 52, of Oxford, Ala., was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
CBS 46
Deputies killed in Cobb County while serving warrant identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. According to officials, the deputies went to...
Here’s what we know about 2 men accused in ambush killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men suspected of ambushing and killing two deputies attempting to serve a warrant Thursday night. Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden were arrested after an hourslong standoff with officers at a home in the Hampton Glen neighborhood in Marietta.
Witnesses say they can identify driver who struck girl in hit-and-run; parents ask 'why no arrest?'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of an 8-year-old victim of a hit-and-run collision say witnesses can identify the driver who collided into her, but three weeks later the parents say they can’t find out from police if investigators are close to making an arrest. On Aug. 18,...
BREAKING: House explosion reported in Cedartown
Note: This is a breaking news item. Facts may change as the story develops. Two people have been injured in
17-year-old boy fatally shot at NW Atlanta home
A 17-year-old boy was found shot Friday at a northwest Atlanta home, officials said....
22-Year-Old Alahna Smith Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Georgia Tech student. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Alahna Smith. According to reports, Smith was killed when her SUV plowed into [..]
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
Comments / 1