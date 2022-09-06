ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, GA

CBS 46

3 airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Highway 27

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people had to be airlifted to Grady Hospital after they were injured in a serious crash on Highway 27 and Welcome Road in Roopville Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles with occupants injured around 5:30 p.m. According to...
ROOPVILLE, GA
WTVM

Police: 79-year-old killed in wreck on Mooty Bridge Rd. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a fatal wreck in LaGrange. According to LaGrange police, on Sept. 7, just before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to Mooty Bridge Road, where a two-car accident occurred. 79-year-old Gerald McInvale suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Details of this incident...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
CBS 46

Deputies killed in Cobb County while serving warrant identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. According to officials, the deputies went to...
COBB COUNTY, GA

