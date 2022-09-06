Video: Latest on Jackson water crisis from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba

Mississippi Today has partnered with WJTV to provide live streams and video of press conferences regarding Jackson’s water crisis. Below is a video of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s Tuesday, September 6 press conference.

