Swansboro, NC

WITN

Pollocksville man charged in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week in New Bern. New Bern police arrested Tazvone Stewart and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

D.A. says no charges in Onslow County stabbing death

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man this past weekend in Onslow County. Deputies say Grant Taylor died at the Naval Medical Center Saturday night after a fight with another man earlier that evening. They said...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Swansboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Swansboro, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Cyclists raise more than 1.1 million for MS research

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of cyclists braved the rain to participate in New Bern Bike MS Ride. Nearly 1.2 million dollars has been raised by the 13-hundred cyclists who signed up for the event. The proceeds from the race go towards research and helping those with multiple sclerosis (MS).
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Health officials confirm rabid raccoon found in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials in Lenoir County are warning about a rabid raccoon that was discovered. The Lenoir County Health Department said it got state lab confirmation that a raccoon found between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River west of Queen street was infected with rabies. Officials said...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

9/11 to be remembered in a big way in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge #1710 and P.A.W.S. (Pet Adoption & Welfare Society) is planning its annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11. The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Eastern NC organizations honoring Patriot Day Sunday

EASTERN N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations across the east will host memorials Sunday for the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. If you know of other events you can email them to desk@witn.com and we will include them below. Wayne County:. Wayne Community College will host its annual 9/11 tribute...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Absentee ballots now available for November election

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday was the first day absentee ballots for the November election were available. And with more scrutiny around the election process, WITN wanted to share more about what is done to protect votes. WITN talked to board of election directors in Beaufort and Pitt Counties. They...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Trainwreck plays Eastern Carolina venues for 17 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know you are looking ahead to the weekend and locking down your plans this Friday. To help you with that, ENC at Three is introducing a new segment called Sounds of the Shore, featuring the music of the East and the people that make it!
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Chamber Connection: What’s new in Washington?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - We all try our hardest to stay with every new update in the communities around us, but it’s a daunting task. That’s why ENC at Three is bringing the experts on your towns to your TVs with a segment called Chamber Connection. This week,...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Ayden Collard Festival returns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many gathered from across Pitt County to attend this year’s Collard Festival in downtown Ayden. This two-day event was established in 1975, and it has been taking place for the last 40 years. For Wayne Grimes, attending the Collard Festival is an event he looks...
AYDEN, NC

