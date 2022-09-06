Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Pollocksville man charged in New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week in New Bern. New Bern police arrested Tazvone Stewart and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday...
WITN
D.A. says no charges in Onslow County stabbing death
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man this past weekend in Onslow County. Deputies say Grant Taylor died at the Naval Medical Center Saturday night after a fight with another man earlier that evening. They said...
WITN
Washington Police Department asking for public’s help locating missing teen
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Makhiya Boyd, 17 years old, was last heard from on Saturday, September 10th, at around 9:00 P.M. She was last seen in Bertie County driving a 2007 Pearl White Kia Amanti, a four door...
WITN
ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
New Bern 5K run to bring awareness to dangers of driving under the influence
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bold like Britt 5K is to help bring awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving in Craven and Carteret counties following Brittany Cass’ car accident involving a drunk driver. Brittany Cass was traveling home from a church meeting on Hwy 70 and...
WITN
Tunnel to Towers Pays off the mortgage for fallen Jones County Sheriff in observance of the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK (WITN) -In honor of the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid, in full, the mortgages for 21 fallen first responder families, including on the home of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says, “On August...
WITN
Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
WITN
Cyclists raise more than 1.1 million for MS research
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of cyclists braved the rain to participate in New Bern Bike MS Ride. Nearly 1.2 million dollars has been raised by the 13-hundred cyclists who signed up for the event. The proceeds from the race go towards research and helping those with multiple sclerosis (MS).
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Health officials confirm rabid raccoon found in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials in Lenoir County are warning about a rabid raccoon that was discovered. The Lenoir County Health Department said it got state lab confirmation that a raccoon found between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River west of Queen street was infected with rabies. Officials said...
WITN
9/11 to be remembered in a big way in Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge #1710 and P.A.W.S. (Pet Adoption & Welfare Society) is planning its annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11. The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on...
WITN
Jacksonville community joins together to honor and remember lost lives during 9/11 attacks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many organizations across the east are holding memorial services for the anniversary of the attacks on 9-11. It’s been 21 years since the towers fell and members of the Jacksonville community honored the lives lost during Friday morning’s memorial of the attacks on 9-11.
WITN
Red flags posted at NC beaches warning of high rip current risk
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Though Hurricane Earl is expected to stay offshore, the impacts will still be felt at the beaches along our coast prompting towns to post red flags through the weekend warning of a high rip current threat. Visitors to Atlantic Beach Thursday were eager to jump...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Eastern NC organizations honoring Patriot Day Sunday
EASTERN N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations across the east will host memorials Sunday for the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. If you know of other events you can email them to desk@witn.com and we will include them below. Wayne County:. Wayne Community College will host its annual 9/11 tribute...
WITN
Absentee ballots now available for November election
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday was the first day absentee ballots for the November election were available. And with more scrutiny around the election process, WITN wanted to share more about what is done to protect votes. WITN talked to board of election directors in Beaufort and Pitt Counties. They...
WITN
Trainwreck plays Eastern Carolina venues for 17 years
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know you are looking ahead to the weekend and locking down your plans this Friday. To help you with that, ENC at Three is introducing a new segment called Sounds of the Shore, featuring the music of the East and the people that make it!
WITN
Chamber Connection: What’s new in Washington?
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - We all try our hardest to stay with every new update in the communities around us, but it’s a daunting task. That’s why ENC at Three is bringing the experts on your towns to your TVs with a segment called Chamber Connection. This week,...
WITN
Ayden Collard Festival returns
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many gathered from across Pitt County to attend this year’s Collard Festival in downtown Ayden. This two-day event was established in 1975, and it has been taking place for the last 40 years. For Wayne Grimes, attending the Collard Festival is an event he looks...
Comments / 0