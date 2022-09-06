ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear John Legend join 'SmartLess' for a hilarious (and legendary) talk

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9v9v_0hkRacb300

On a brand new episode of SmartLess , John Legend joins Jason Bateman , Sean Hayes , and Will Arnett to talk everything from EGOTs, how he finds time to do seemingly everything, crosswords, photoshoot wet-downs, and more. You could say their conversation is… Legendary.

LISTEN: SmartLess - John Legend

The conversation opened up with Legend sharing some interesting bits of trivia regarding the exclusive EGOT club he’s a part of before turning to another topic. How the heck he finds the time to do pretty much everything.

“Honestly I’m very fortunate that I get to make choices so I do stuff that I’m excited about, do stuff that I’m passionate about, do stuff I think I’ll be really good at doing,” he said before adding with a laugh, “and they do have to pay me well so all that comes into the decision.”

From there, Legend takes the hosts on a fascinating journey through his entire career. From entering high school at the age of 12, meeting and working with Kanye West early on in his career, his creative process, and more.

For all that and much more listen to the entire episode above.

SmartLess with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess , one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and newfound knowledge to feed the SmartLess mind.

