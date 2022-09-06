ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extremists unmasked: Project exposes Oath Keepers hidden in plain sight

On Tuesday, the Anti-Defamation League unveiled a research project that uses a leaked membership list from the Oath Keepers militia to expose the extremists in our midst. Along with the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters, the Oath Keepers are among the most prominent, heavily armed extremists known to have taken part in the deadly mob that tried to delay certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory during the Jan 6. siege of the Capitol.
Family of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh demand accountability for her death

Today marks four months since Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in Israel. The Israeli military only recently admitted to being responsible for her death but ruled it an accident, and said it was dropping the matter. Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen’s niece, accused the Israelis of obfuscating the truth. “Now, more than ever they want to sweep it under the rug,” she said on ‘Velshi.’ Shireen’s family is calling on the United States to intervene and carry out its own independent investigation into the killing of its own citizen. “It’s so infuriating that they haven’t taken any action to hold Israel responsible for the killing.” Instead, Lina says her family has had to “shoulder the task” of holding Israel accountable for Shireen’s death. She also accused the Israeli forces of trying to silence Shireen a second time when they attacked mourners at her funeral. “They didn’t let us mourn in peace,” she said, adding, “They killed her once, and they continued to try and silence her.”Sept. 11, 2022.
Kehinde Andrews: The monarchy represented the racism that my generation felt

The world is looking on as England mourns its queen, but some aren’t remembering the values she stood for warmly. NYU School of Law professor Melissa Murray and Birmingham City University Professor of Black Studies explain why this difficult conversation is important to have and why now is not an inappropriate time to have it. “We have never seen the Queen as someone who represents us, as someone who has represented us. There is literally no conflict. You can see the critical nature that has to be brought to this. This is someone who represented white colonialism, and white supremacy. I'm not sure why I shouldn't say it when millions of people have exactly the same feeling.”Sept. 10, 2022.
My experience as a target of Kiwi Farms speaks to a scary truth about internet culture

I remember how I felt the first time I got doxed. Like all of my nerve endings were directly touching an electric fence as anxiety coursed through my body. There it was: my new legal name, my pre-transition name, my address and my phone number, right there on a website. There were also many comments. So many comments, and growing quickly. I don’t know how many pages the message board thread has today but it was approaching 80 the last time I looked, several years ago.
