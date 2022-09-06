BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Parker McKinney threw for 324 yards with three touchdowns and hit Braedon Sloan with the winning two-point conversion as FCS Eastern Kentucky defeated Bowling 59-57 in a game that went to seven overtime periods. Bowling Green had the ball first in the seventh overtime and Matt McDonald threw incomplete, leaving the door open for Eastern Kentucky to finish one of the longer games in NCAA Division I history. Down seven with 3:39 remaining in the fourth quarter, McKinney led the Colonels 75 yards in 14 plays, culminating in a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Higgins on the final play of regulation.

