Lake County, IL

Township residents to decide whether to create mental health unit

 5 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — There’s a push to get some Lake County residents to vote for a local mental health board in Vernon Township.

On the November ballot is a question asking residents if they will approve a property tax increase to pay for the board.

State Rep. Daniel Didech, D-Buffalo Grove, said the township would appoint experts to assess the challenges facing the township — and to come up with answers.

The increase would amount to about another $49 in taxes on a $400,000 home.

If approved, supporters say, Vernon Township would join 90 local governments that have a dedicated mental health resource. Others are in Lake, DuPage, Cook, McHenry and Will counties.

Supporters say the board could address mental health crises, substance abuse and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Joanne Johnson, chair of the referendum, argues the township needs the group because Lake County saw a 20% jump in overdoses last year and most adults with developmental disabilities wait five years for services.

