Wausau to hold ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest

WAUSAU – The city of Wausau will sponsor a contest for youths to design an “I

Voted” sticker for the Nov. 8 general election.

City of Wausau youths in grades 4K-12 can design their own artwork to be printed as a round, 1 inch by 1 inch sticker. Participants can find the official contest rules and submit their artwork on the city of Wausau website between Sept. 3 and Sept. 26.

All eligible designs will be posted on the city of Wausau’s Facebook page after the entry period closes.

The public can vote for their favorite sticker by “liking” a design. The sticker

design with the most likes by noon CT on Oct. 3 will be declared the winner.

The winning design will be printed and made available for voters in the Nov. 8 election to show pride in participating in the election and to encourage others to complete their civic duty.

In person absentee voting starts Oct. 25 at the Clerk’s office at City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau. Voters can see if they are registered and make a plan to vote at www.myvote.wi.gov.