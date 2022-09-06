ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

FOX8 News

1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
GREENSBORO, NC
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Petersburg Police actively investigating shooting on Boydton Plank Road

The Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road, near the Richmond-Petersburg intersection of I-85 and Route 460 on Tuesday, August 30. According to police, they are not looking for any suspects of the shooting, but it is still an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact officials at (804) 861-1212 or by going to p3tips.com.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Woman charged in Richmond hit-and-run incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Richmond on the Fourth of July. Around 1:43 a.m. on July 4, officers were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road. At the scene, police found Telesheia Brooks-Talbert on the pavement with injuries...
RICHMOND, VA
