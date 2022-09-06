Read full article on original website
Man dead following shooting in Norfolk, police investigate
Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of E. Olney road. A man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
5 suspects in custody after police pursuit on North Military Highway in Norfolk
According to police, Norfolk Police and Virginia Beach Police were in pursuit of a stolen car in the 1200 block of North Military Highway.
Norfolk man caught after running through creek to get away from troopers
Tony Diaz ran from officers on Thursday night and a Norfolk neighborhood had a front-row seat to his arrest. Diaz is currently facing drug charges out of Fairfax County and thought a Virginia State Police Officer was pulling him over for that.
Pursuit of stolen car in Norfolk ends in arrest of 5 suspects
Norfolk Police and Virginia Beach Police were both in pursuit of a stolen car in the 1200 block of North Military Highway.
1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
VSU lifts lockdown as police arrest suspect carrying rifle on backpack, football game delayed
The VSU campus is currently on lockdown as police continue to investigate reports of an individual who was seen on campus carrying a rifle on his backpack.
One killed in crash on Iron Bridge Road near Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield
Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly vehicle crash that occurred on Iron Bridge Road just south of Chippenham Parkway.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Petersburg Police actively investigating shooting on Boydton Plank Road
The Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road, near the Richmond-Petersburg intersection of I-85 and Route 460 on Tuesday, August 30. According to police, they are not looking for any suspects of the shooting, but it is still an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact officials at (804) 861-1212 or by going to p3tips.com.
Deadly crash involves vehicle and Amtrak train in Charles City County
Charles City County Sheriff's Office is currently at the scene of a reportedly fatal accident involving a vehicle and a passenger train.
Amelia residents call for improvements on intersection where many car crashes happen
Video from Aug. 31 shows a car upside down after it collided with another car. Virginia State Police responded to the accident at 4:18 a.m. The two vehicles were seen with severe damage in the middle of the street on Patrick Henry Highway and Goodes Bridge Road.
Unidentified woman fighting for her life after Henrico hit-and-run
Henrico police officers responded to a hit-and-run call Monday evening, along Mechanicsville Turnpike and Magnolia Street. A nearby business captured the moment on camera.
Woman shot in mall parking lot, Chesterfield Police investigating
Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in a mall parking lot and resulted in one woman being injured.
NBC12
Police: Woman injured after man inside her vehicle shoots at her
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday to the 10000 block of Robious Road for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers said a woman was...
Police: Woman shot saw man rummaging through her car
An investigating is underway at a North Chesterfield strip mall and a nearby mobile home park after a woman was shot Friday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
Four kids caught breaking into Chesterfield pool, cause thousands in damage
A group of kids have caused thousands of dollars in damage after breaking into a neighborhood pool in Chesterfield last week.
NBC12
Woman charged in Richmond hit-and-run incident
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Richmond on the Fourth of July. Around 1:43 a.m. on July 4, officers were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road. At the scene, police found Telesheia Brooks-Talbert on the pavement with injuries...
Man charged in connection to fatal Hampton crash on W Mercury Boulevard
A Norfolk man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place in Hampton on August 21.
One man dead, another injured after reported Petersburg shooting
The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a reported shooting early Saturday morning that resulted in the death of one man and the critical injury of another.
Police searching for Chesterfield Towne Center food court purse thief who fled in van
Police say they are looking for a man who allegedly stole a purse from the food court at Chesterfield Towne Center on Sept. 1.
Passengers stuck on Amtrak train for hours following deadly crash in Charles City County
Passengers were reportedly kept on a train for hours after a deadly crash involving a vehicle on the railroad tracks near the Roxbury Road and Barnetts Road intersection in Charles City County Wednesday evening.
