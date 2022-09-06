Carlos Alcaraz battles Casper Ruud as the next generation of men’s tennis arrives. The winner will make a breakthrough in the grand slams and also rise to No 1 in the world rankings in a fascinating final at Flushing Meadows in New York. Alcaraz, the No 3 seed, battled past Frances Tiafoe over five gruelling sets, a third successive five-set match following brutal contests against Marin Cilic and Janik Sinner. While Ruud, the No 5 seed, had too much for Karen Khachanov and Matteo Berrettini in his impressive run to the final.It is Ruud’s second final of 2022 after going down to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final, but he will need a first career win over the Spaniard having lost both previous contests, including the most recent match in Miami. Follow live updates from what promises to be a captivating men’s singles final: Read More US Open: Casper Ruud laughs off comparisons with Erling Haaland in native NorwayThe Tiafoe Effect: US tennis star has big impact in Africa

TENNIS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO