Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Birth announcements

CORDIAL — A daughter, Kollyns Kay Cordial, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, was born Aug. 31, 2022, to Shiana Cordial (Sanders) and Corey Cordial of Rock Cave. Maternal grandparents are Rich and Missie Sanders of Rock Cave. Paternal grandparents are Tina and David Cordial of Rock Cave. Great-grandparents are Richard Sanders and Darlene Marsh of Rock Cave.
ROCK CAVE, WV
City
Beckley, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Obituaries
City
Rachel, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Lewis County splits doubleheader with Pocahontas County

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County hosted Pocahontas County on Saturday for a soccer doubleheader with the Warriors downing the Minutemaids 5-3 in the girls game while the Minutemen cruised to an 8-0 win in the boys contest. The Warriors got out to a 2-0 lead thanks to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Sunday

Bingo, 31-bag, 2 p.m., Salem Town Hall Building. Early bird cards available 1:30 p.m. Advance tickets: $20. At the door, $25 each. Debbie, 304-782-1528, or Dianna, 304-782-1663. All proceeds benefit Salem Depot restoration.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine's Albert Wright hopes to make care more affordable, accessible through Peak Health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Medicine, wants Peak Health to become the iPhone of health insurance providers. Just like the iPhone replaced countless devices — the landline phone, the camera, the MP3 player, the pedometer — Peak Health aims to replace many of the variables crowding the modern health care landscape with one streamlined system, Wright said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. WVU came out with a loss despite recording 501 yards of offense and scoring on seven of its eight full-time regulation possessions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — John Mark Holcomb, 56, Enterprise, and Bonita Kay Cain, 54, Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE, WV
WVNews

WVU not caught unaware by Kansas; Jayhawks were simply better

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It was a common theme in the days leading up to West Virginia's home opener against Kansas -- don't take the Jayhawks lightly. Don't let them hang around. Don't let them make it a game. Don't, in the pop psychology take, let Pitt beat you twice.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Grading the Mountaineers: WVU vs. Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. Atmosphere — Saturday started with somber news. Former Mountaineer head coach Frank Cignetti passed away earlier in the day at the age of 84. WVU did a nice job of recognizing his loss. Cignetti didn’t have great success in his four seasons leading West Virginia (17-27 from 1976-79), but he was a driving force in the construction of new Mountaineer Field, which was a major factor in the program’s turnaround. Cignetti had better on-field success while the head coach at Division II Indiana (Pa.) University, where he posted a 182-50-1 record in 20 seasons, which ultimately earned him induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Marquis E. Garrett to Stephanie M. Elliott, parcel in Clark District, $80,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU Football Sam James

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | Full Game Highlights

The Kansas Jayhawks top the West Virginia Mountaineers, 55-42, in overtime. Kansas, who starts the 2022 college football season 2-0 for the first time since 2011, were led by QB Jalon Daniels’ 3 TD passes. For WVU, who begin 0-2 for the first time since 1979, had QB JT Daniels throw for 355 YDS, 3 TD & 1 INT.
MORGANTOWN, WV

