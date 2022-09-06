ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

The Staten Island Advance

White supremacists crash N.J.’s oldest Labor Day parade

Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade on Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not...
CBS New York

Local leaders denounce white supremacist group at NJ parade

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- The South Plainfield City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night after a white supremacist group showed up at the borough's Labor Day parade.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the Labor Day tradition was tarnished Monday when the New Jersey European Heritage Association, recognized by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group, showed up on the route.In a video, group members can be seen carrying a banner reading, "Defend American labor, close the border," alongside others carrying the Betsy Ross flag.At Tuesday night's meeting, South Plainfield Mayor Matthew Anesh said the group was not an...
