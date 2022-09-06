Read full article on original website
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
White supremacists crash N.J.’s oldest Labor Day parade
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade on Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not...
Daily Beast
‘European Heritage Association’: White Supremacists Sneak into NJ Labor Day Parade
A white supremacist group whose members helped ransack the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection failed to infiltrate a Labor Day parade in New Jersey on Monday, the city’s mayor said in a statement. South Plainfield Mayor Matthew Anesh says the group of racists, part of the New...
Local leaders denounce white supremacist group at NJ parade
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- The South Plainfield City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night after a white supremacist group showed up at the borough's Labor Day parade.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the Labor Day tradition was tarnished Monday when the New Jersey European Heritage Association, recognized by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group, showed up on the route.In a video, group members can be seen carrying a banner reading, "Defend American labor, close the border," alongside others carrying the Betsy Ross flag.At Tuesday night's meeting, South Plainfield Mayor Matthew Anesh said the group was not an...
This NJ diner is one of the best in the entire country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner. Two, many are open 24/7. And three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the East Coast.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
New Jersey will erect Black history markers under new law
Markers and plaques will record New Jersey's checkered past and commemorate Black residents who left a mark on the world. The post New Jersey will erect Black history markers under new law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
NJ family tradition of service (Opinion)
Somerset County Undersheriff Tim Pino is a friend of mine. And he's one of the good guys for sure. Serving in law enforcement for the past 30 years, starting as a cop in Dunellen, in 1992, he is not done yet. Tim's career highlight was his command of the Somerset...
The rebranding of New Jersey’s Monmouth Mall: A must to survive (Opinion)
Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey, was always a necessary destination for every family member living in a wide radius of the major mall. It was the place to go to get everything you need for you personally and for special occasions like birthdays, holiday gifts and it was all located under one roof.
Want to stay or get clean? Check out this ‘partying sober’ event in Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — One can enjoy company, entertainment, and life, without being under the influence of one or more mind-altering substances. You can find proof on Saturday in Trenton, where folks will gather for the 3rd annual "Partying Sober" event, presented by Empowerment House and Trenton United Family Foundation. The...
Suspicious package at Newark, NJ Airport delays flights, reports say
NEWARK — Dozens of flights at Newark International Liberty Airport have been delayed Sunday due to reports of a suspicious package, according to reports. Around 1 p.m., the official EWR Twitter account said that Terminal C levels 1 and 2 had been closed to traffic. However, there was no immediate information about the cause of the closures.
Beloved South Jersey restaurateur dies suddenly
Glenn Keen owned and operated Cucina Carini with his wife Paula since 1995. If you went in for a nice dinner in their cozy Italian restaurant or just stopped at the counter for one of their take-out pizzas, the first person you usually saw was Glenn. I've known Glenn for...
Paterson, NJ fire trucks collide responding to blaze, 8 injured
PATERSON — Eight firefighters are hospitalized and three are in serious condition after two fire trucks crashed into each other while responding to a building fire. The two engines were on their way to a second-alarm fire around 5:30 p.m. at the Targets Closeout furniture store on Main Street, North Jersey.com reported. Cell phone video shows that as one truck turned left at the intersection of Broadway and Straight Street, it was hit by the other truck.
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault Line
Ramapo fault line has triggered a series of earthquakes in New Jersey.(@ananaline/iStock) Shaking things up for New Jersey as summer turns to fall in 2022, New Jersey has felt two earthquakes within this past week!
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
Mother of Trenton, NJ lawyer buried in wrong cemetery next to stranger, lawsuit says
MANALAPAN — The deceased mother of a Trenton attorney was dressed in another woman's clothes and buried in the wrong cemetery next to a strange man because of a botched funeral home job, according to a lawsuit. Janet Kay passed away on Oct. 3, 2020, according to a civil...
Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop
Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
Korean fried chicken chain opens another N.J. spot
Korean fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken has opened another New Jersey spot. The expanding eatery unveiled its new location in Bayonne at 444 Broadway on Sept. 7. “I have been a fan of this brand for a long time, and to finally be an owner is such an amazing feeling,” Vivian Kim, bb.q Chicken of Bayonne franchisee, said.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
