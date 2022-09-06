ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas launches public safety initiative

By Alan Scaia
 5 days ago

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) - The City of Dallas has announced a total of $150,000 in grants for a public safety project in a neighborhood near Fair Park. The organization, Builders of Hope, will lead the project to make improvements on abandoned lots in Mill City.

Builders of Hope will receive $100,000 from the Mayor's Safe Communities fund and $50,000 from City Councilman Adam Bazaldua's American Rescue Plan allowance.

"We have more communities that are in need of more resources to fight violent crime and to overcome decades of indifference," says Mayor Eric Johnson.

"In order to build strong communities, those communities have to be safe. Those communities have to have a decent quality of life," says Builders of Hope President James Armstrong.

Armstrong says the money will pay to tear down abandoned buildings and improve others. By adding better lighting and more inviting facades and landscapes, he says people are more likely to become involved in the community.

The Mill City Community Association's Alendra Lyons says the project will help spark more interest in the neighborhood.

"I want the kids I work with who live here to stay here," she says. "I want it to be a place of safety and beautification."

Police Chief Eddie Garcia cites a 2018 study of blight reduction in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that showed similar work led to a 29% drop in gun violence in neighborhoods there, a 22% drop in burglaries and 30% drop in nuisance calls.

"There are areas of our city where we need to roll up our sleeves a little bit higher by cleaning up vacant lots, cleaning up our vacant or rundown buildings and homes," he says. "We are working to further decrease that violent crime and increase quality of life for people who live in this neighborhood."

Through Monday, Dallas Police say they had responded to 4.45% fewer violent crimes than through September 5, 2021 but 3.79% more homicides and 9.61% robberies with guns.

