Chicago Dogs relish back to back postseasons, set attendance records

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — In just five short years, the independent minor league Chicago Dogs have won back to back division championships.

"It's become a really good baseball team," said Sam Brief, the Dogs play-by-play broadcaster.

The team debuted in 2018. Brief said back then, no one knew what the "dogs" were.

“The brand recognition wasn't there,” he said. “I would go out with Dogs T-shirts or sweatshirts in coffee shops, and people would say ‘Are you a hot dog vendor? Do you walk dogs? What is that?’ Now I walk around, and people are like, ‘Oh, go Dogs, I was at the game last night!’”

Now the brand is strong, and games attract near-capacity crowds.

"Oh yeah, we've had several capacity games, and it grows each year," Brief said.

Chicago Dogs Play-by-Play Announcer Sam Brief Photo credit Matt Zuro, Chicago Dogs

Back to back division championships have helped the American Association minor league team boost attendance and gain a loyal following.

“I think back to 2019, and the crowds were there to just hang out, but what I've found recently, people are now into baseball,” Brief smiled. “We've had regular season games this year that feel like a playoff atmosphere because the people are really into it.”.

Impact Field, the home of the Dogs, is a 6,300-seat stadium off the Tri-State in Rosemont.

“I was stunned when I first walked in,” Brief said. “The place looked beautiful even in the middle of winter when I first saw it. This is a stadium. It is a legit structure with entertainment and food and high level technology.”

The minor leagues have always been known for player accessibility and affordability. With the rising cost of a Major League Baseball game , more families are opting for a game or two on the minor league level.

The Dogs will play its first 2022 playoff game Wednesday in Milwaukee. Photo credit Matt Zuro, Chicago Dogs

“This is great for families, of course,” he said. “Cost plays a huge part. Every kid that you have needs a ticket, and a souvenir, and food and drink, and that adds up at a Major League Baseball game. If you want to go to a lot of games, it's way easier to do it at Impact Field. Any minor game, really.”

The division has also been reorganized to include Kane County in the East Division, which Brief said intensifies the rivalry.

“The league has changed around us to be much more Chicago centric,” said Brief. “They've added a team from Milwaukee, a team 30 minutes from Milwaukee and Kane County, which is only 45 minutes away. To have our main rival down the road is great.”

“There are tons of Dogs fans when they play at Kane County,” Brief said. “This is feeding into the feverish fandom. That's really cool to see them have regional rivalries.”

The Dogs take on the Milwaukee Milkmen Wednesday in Milwaukee and return home to Impact Field on Friday.

“We are proof that you don't need to be affiliated with a Major League Baseball franchise in order to have a bustling, awesome product,” Brief said. “They restructured the minor league and here we are thriving even more as a result.”

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram