Week 2 college football rankings

By Cassidy Wood
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season, passing Ohio State, after the defending national champions dominated their opener.

Below is the full list:

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND
1 Alabama (44) 1-0 1552
2 Georgia (17) 1-0 1511 1
3 Ohio State (2) 1-0 1471 1
4 Michigan 1-0 1299 4
5 Clemson 1-0 1280 1
6 Texas A&M 1-0 1241
7 Oklahoma 1-0 1130 2
8 Notre Dame 0-1 1085 3
9 Baylor 1-0 1057 1
10 USC 1-0 898 4
11 Oklahoma State 1-0 818 1
12 Florida 1-0 763 NR
13 Utah 0-1 717 6
14 Michigan State 1-0 690 1
15 Miami 1-0 679 1
16 Arkansas 1-0 678 3
17 Pittsburgh 1-0 535
18 NC State 1-0 513 5
19 Wisconsin 1-0 476 1
20 Kentucky 1-0 373
21 BYU 1-0 266 4
22 Ole Miss 1-0 254 1
23 Wake Forest 1-0 246 1
24 Tennessee 1-0 194 NR
25 Houston 1-0 143 1

Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank released Tuesday, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel and 1,552 points.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon 49-3 on Saturday. Georgia received 17 first-place votes.

Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4.

Clemson dropped a spot to No. 5.

Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah on Saturday night. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss.

The rest of the top 10 was Texas A&M at No. 6, followed by Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor and Southern California.

USC is in the top 10 for the first time since the final regular-season poll of 2017, when the Trojans were eighth.

The eighth-ranked Fighting Irish dropped three spots out of the top five after losing 21-10 at Ohio State .

POLL POINTS

Georgia has been ranked No. 1 or 2 in 15 of the last 17 polls, with the other two weeks at No. 3.

Since 2017, Georgia has been ranked No. 2 in the country 13 times and No. 1 nine times, all last season.

From 1981 — the season after Georgia won the national title — to 2016, the Bulldogs were ranked in the top two a total of 10 times.

IN

— Florida’s jump from unranked to No. 12 is the biggest for an unranked team since the first regular-season poll of 2016, when Texas landed at No. 11 and Wisconsin at No. 10 after Week 1 victories.

— No. 24 Tennessee is ranked for the first time under second-year coach Josh Heupel.

OUT

— Oregon’s humbling loss to Georgia sent the Ducks all the way out of the rankings. It’s the first time Oregon has been unranked in a poll for which it was eligible since the last regular-season AP Top 25 of 2020.

— Cincinnati dropped out after losing at Arkansas by a touchdown, its first regular-season loss since late in the 2019 season.

For the Bearcats, who made the College Football Playoff last year, it snapped a run of 45 consecutive poll appearances, which was the fifth-longest active streak in the country.

CONFERENCE CALL

Florida and Tennessee moving into the rankings gives the SEC eight ranked teams, the most for a conference since the SEC had eight three times in 2020.

The record for ranked teams from one conference is 10 by the SEC early in the 2018 season. From 2011-18, the SEC had eight teams ranked in a AP Top 25 a total of 14 times.

SEC — 8 (Nos. 1, 2, 6, 12, 16, 20, 22, 24).

ACC — 5 (Nos. 5, 15, 17, 18, 23).

Big Ten — 4 (Nos. 3, 4, 14, 19).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 7, 9, 11).

Pac-12 — 2 (Nos. 10, 13).

Independents — 2 (Nos. 8, 21).

American — 1 (No. 25).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU. Future Big 12 matchup.

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida. The first time both will be ranked when they play since 2007.

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt. First SEC/ACC ranked nonconference matchup of the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Marshall upsets Fighting Irish

SOUTH BEND, IN (WOWK) — In an upset that will go down in Marshall lore, the Thundering Herd stunned the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend Saturday afternoon, 26-21. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were 20.5-point favorites.
Marshall to play North Carolina State in 2023

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Instead of hosting Navy, the Herd will travel to Raleigh to face North Carolina State in 2023, according to Athletic Director Christian Spears. Spears says Marshall football was originally scheduled to host Navy in 2023, but that has now been changed.
Woman allegedly set fire in Charleston hotel

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a Charleston hotel. According to a criminal complaint, Charleston Police detained a woman in the lobby of the Marriott Hotel on Lee St. The woman admitted to starting taking paper products and setting fire to them in the 8th-floor foyer of the hotel
Ohio woman arrested for shooting person, stealing their car

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting someone and then stealing their car. The Vinton County Sheriff's Office says that on Sept. 3, 34-year-old Jennifer Norvell, of Ray, Ohio, shot someone on John St. in Zaleski and then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.
UPDATE: 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mason, West Virginia

UPDATE: (9:18 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022) – Officials have now opened Adamsville Road. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed that the accident involved a car and a side-by-side. It is believed that the woman driving the side-by-side was killed. Her identity has not been released yet. The crash is still under investigation.
West Virginia woman sentenced for Social Security fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Jackson County, West Virginia, woman has been sentenced in connection to Social Security fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Monique Casto, 37, of Kenna, will spend the next 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. She has also been ordered to pay $41,166 in
When will it snow in West Virginia?

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Just at a moment's notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across West Virginia. So that got us thinking…when can we expect the first snowfall across West Virginia?
4 hurt during Firemen's parade in Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Four people were hurt during a freak accident Friday night in Summersville. It happened at the Nicholas County Potato Festival during the Firemen's Parade.
Missing Kanawha County teen found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A missing 16-year-old has been found safe. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Marissa Peters was located today, Sept. 8, 2022.
