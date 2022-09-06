Dave Matthews Band reveal 2022 tour will extend into the fall: See the dates

Although Dave Matthews Band is still in the midst of their Summer 2022 outing, the band has announced they will be heading back out on the road for a Fall 2022 North American headlining tour set to begin in November.

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Jam Band Radio, and more!

Following their summer run which is still ongoing and an October break, Dave Matthews Band ’s fall tour is scheduled to kick off on November 2 in Vancouver, BC -- the first of only three Pacific Northwest dates added to their 2022 itinerary -- and will run through the entire month of November, wrapping up the weekend before Thanksgiving with two nights at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden on November 18 and 19.

Presale tickets are available now via the DMB Warehouse Fan Association . Citi cardmembers will have access to a separate presale beginning Tuesday, September 20 at 9AM local time through Thursday, September 22 at 10PM local time.

General on-sale begins Friday, September 23 at 10AM local time.

DMB's remaining Summer 2022 dates:

9/9 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/10 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/14 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/16 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/17 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/19 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl

9/20 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl

Fall 2022 dates:

11/2 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

11/4 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

11/5 Portland, OR Moda Center

11/8 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

11/9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

11/12 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena

11/13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

11/15 Chicago, IL United Center

11/16 Fairborn, OH WSU Nutter Center

11/18 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

11/19 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Additionally, over the past two years -- and three million trees later -- Dave Matthews Band, in partnership with The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees program, has been inviting fans to join together to help regreen our planet. For more information, visit dmbtrees.org .

Follow more of your favorite music on Audacy's Weekend Zen , Indie Vibes , '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , and ALT Roots exclusive stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram