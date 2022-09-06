ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears release open letter, rendering of possible Arlington Park development

By Larry Hawley
 5 days ago

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Over the past year, the Chicago Bears have made their most significant steps in team history to move their home stadium out of the City of Chicago by signing a purchase agreement for the Arlington Park property.

Now they appear to be a little closer to making that happen based on their latest move on Tuesday.

Along with an open letter to fans on potential plans for the property , the team released their first renderings on possible uses for the former horse racing track in the Northwest Suburbs.

Chicago Bears officially sign purchasing agreement for Arlington Park

These include “a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium” which the team hopes will be worthy of hosting major events like the Super Bowl and Final Four in addition to being the primary home of the Bears.

Along with the stadium, the team also is looking to develop a multi-purpose entertainment, commercial/retail, and housing district in the area, according to the letter.

    Courtesy Chicago Bears
    Courtesy Chicago Bears
  • Courtesy Chicago Bears

In their letter, the Bears said they would not seek public funding for “direct stadium structure construction” but would “look forward to partnering with the various governmental bodies to secure additional funding and assistance needed to support the feasibility of the remainder of the development.”

As they move forward, the team said they will not be exploring other stadium sites at this time or a possible renovation of Soldier Field, which was proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’ s office this summer.

Throughout the letter, the Bears cautioned that nothing is final when it comes to their possible move to the suburbs.

PHOTOS: Soldier Field through the years

“We are taking serious steps to evaluate the unique opportunity presented to us. The Bears remain committed to Soldier Field and will honor the terms of its lease,” said the Bears in their letter. “While the prospect of a transit-oriented mixed-use and entertainment district anchored by a new enclosed stadium is exciting for the Bears and the entire state, there is much work to be done before we can close on the property, and then, whether we will develop it.

We look forward to working with key partners and stakeholders across the Chicagoland community and State of Illinois in the months ahead.”

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

