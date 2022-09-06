ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk teen dies, another injured in weekend car crash

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
 5 days ago

A 15-year-old boy from Keokuk has died and a 16-year-old was injured in a car accident Saturday.

Lucas Nye died after an accident that happened near the 3000 block of Mississippi Road in Keokuk, according to a report by the Iowa State Patrol.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Nye was riding southbound in a 2000 Toyota Matrix, driven by Noah Courtney, 16, also of Keokuk, when the car failed to negotiate a curve and entered into the west ditch, where it came to rest, according to the report.

Nye and Courtney were transported by Lee County EMS to Blessing Health hospital in Keokuk after the accident.

Nye was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident but Courtney was not, according to the report.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the cause of the accident and was not able to provide any additional details of Courtney's recovery status on Tuesday.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Keokuk fire and police departments assisted in the response to the accident.

Nye was a son of Keokuk firefighter Chance Nye .

Nye and Courtney are students at Keokuk High School.

Since the accident, students and staff at Keokuk High School, as well as others in the community, have paid tribute to Nye and shown their support for Courtney, including during the Labor Day parade . Students wrote tributes and inspirational messages with sidewalk chalk outside of the high school on Monday, and gathered around the high school's flagpole Tuesday morning.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Keokuk teen dies, another injured in weekend car crash

