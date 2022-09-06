Read full article on original website
WNDU
Niles, Benton Harbor benefit from $2.6M Berrien County revitalization grant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County is getting a boost after receiving a $2.6 million grant. The money will be divided and used to improve both downtown Benton Harbor and Niles. It comes after the Michigan Economic Department Corporation announced it would be awarding Berrien County as part of...
Driver crashes into building in Southwest Michigan, airlifted to hospital
THREE RIVERS, MI – Three people were injured early Saturday, Sept. 10 after a vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Three Rivers. Police officers arriving to the scene around 3 a.m. found a Dodge Charger lodged in a building, a news release said. One passenger was still trapped...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan
MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
WNDU
Police link automobile thefts in Kosciusko County to Michiana street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Between August 10th and 11th, and August 21st and 22nd, multiple reports were made of auto thefts, and thefts from motor vehicles in Warsaw and Kosciusko County. Items stolen included debit cards, credit cards, driver’s licenses, and other identifying information. Due to the fact...
WNDU
Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A water main break caused a sinkhole in South Bend early Friday morning. City officials say the break occurred in a 10-inch water main pipe on Sample Street between Olive Street and Walnut Street. City of South Bend Water Works crews are currently working to...
WNDU
Officials push for progress on grocery store development in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The clock is ticking, the tension is mounting and there could be a high price to pay if downtown South Bend doesn’t get a grocery store by the end of the year. “We’re now a year and a half past the deadline to finish...
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
WWMTCw
Three injured after vehicle crashes into building in Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A Dodge Charger crashed into a downtown building in Three Rivers early Saturday around 3 a.m., according to the Three Rivers Police Department and the Three Rivers Fire Department. The driver and two of the passengers were injured, according to police. The driver and one...
threeriversnews.com
Car crashes into downtown building, three injured
THREE RIVERS — A downtown building was damaged and a driver was airlifted after a car crash in downtown Three Rivers early Saturday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building downtown. Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Charger that was lodged in the building, one that houses PinUp Salon.
95.3 MNC
Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring
An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
hometownnewsnow.com
Wrongful Death Action Could be Taken in Walorski Accident
(Elkhart County, IN) - The family of a woman killed in the accident that claimed the lives of Jackie Walorski and two others may file a wrongful death lawsuit. On August 3, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a head-on collision on an Elkhart County highway with a car carrying Walorski and two of her staffers.
WWMTCw
Videos of violent arrests circulate online, 3 teens arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex. Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers...
wkvi.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car in Koontz Lake Accident
A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in an accident in the 7200 North block of State Road 23 in Koontz Lake Thursday night. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by 33-year-old Brittany Blackburn of Walkerton was driving northbound on State Road 23 just before 7:45 p.m. CT when an oncoming vehicle’s high beams reportedly obstructed her view of the roadway. Police say it was at that time 34-year-old Brandon James Bennett of Oak, Ohio was struck from behind with the front passenger side of the car while he was walking northbound on State Road 23 along the fog line. The impact knocked Bennett into the ditch on the east side of the roadway.
WNDU
Contractor pleads guilty in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a contractor pleaded guilty in the theft of money from the South Bend Housing Authority. Ronald Taylor Jr. owned a business called the Taylor Made Handy Man. He admits he was paid by the housing authority for contracting work he did not perform.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Vinny
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, we got a chance to meet Vinny, a dog at Pet Refuge who is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Vinny or any other pet from Pet Refuge, you can visit them at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend, or call the shelter at 574-231-1122.
WNDU
Benton Harbor considering honoring one of it’s earliest Black entrepreneurs with park renaming
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City leaders are moving one step closer to renaming Broadway Park to honor one of the earliest known Black leaders in the town. The group, Neighbors Organizing Against Racism, already honored June Woods by dedicating a float to him during 2022′s Juneteenth parade.
hometownnewsnow.com
Approval for Massive Battery Factory Delayed
(St. Joseph County, IN) - County approval for a proposed battery manufacturing facility near New Carlisle has been postponed. Ultium Cells, partnering with General Motors, hopes to build a 2-million-square-foot electric car battery plant on over 600 acres along State Road 2. The St. Joseph County Council was set to...
WNDU
Ribbon cutting held for new solar park in Walkerton
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon for a new solar park in Walkerton. The one megawatt solar-generating facility will help provide power to the town. It’ll produce an annual amount of energy to power about 150 homes. Construction began in September 2021, and...
95.3 MNC
Woman seriously injured in Van Buren crash
A woman was seriously injured in a crash involving an ATV. It happened on Saturday, Sep. 2, in the 47000 block of Woodland Drive in Van Buren County. The 42-year-old woman from Illinois lost control of the vehicle in a field. The ATV went into a ditch, ejecting the driver and her passenger.
