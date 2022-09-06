ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A water main break caused a sinkhole in South Bend early Friday morning. City officials say the break occurred in a 10-inch water main pipe on Sample Street between Olive Street and Walnut Street. City of South Bend Water Works crews are currently working to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
threeriversnews.com

Car crashes into downtown building, three injured

THREE RIVERS — A downtown building was damaged and a driver was airlifted after a car crash in downtown Three Rivers early Saturday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building downtown. Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Charger that was lodged in the building, one that houses PinUp Salon.
THREE RIVERS, MI
95.3 MNC

Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring

An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
GOSHEN, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Wrongful Death Action Could be Taken in Walorski Accident

(Elkhart County, IN) - The family of a woman killed in the accident that claimed the lives of Jackie Walorski and two others may file a wrongful death lawsuit. On August 3, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a head-on collision on an Elkhart County highway with a car carrying Walorski and two of her staffers.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Pedestrian Hit by Car in Koontz Lake Accident

A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in an accident in the 7200 North block of State Road 23 in Koontz Lake Thursday night. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by 33-year-old Brittany Blackburn of Walkerton was driving northbound on State Road 23 just before 7:45 p.m. CT when an oncoming vehicle’s high beams reportedly obstructed her view of the roadway. Police say it was at that time 34-year-old Brandon James Bennett of Oak, Ohio was struck from behind with the front passenger side of the car while he was walking northbound on State Road 23 along the fog line. The impact knocked Bennett into the ditch on the east side of the roadway.
WALKERTON, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Vinny

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, we got a chance to meet Vinny, a dog at Pet Refuge who is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Vinny or any other pet from Pet Refuge, you can visit them at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend, or call the shelter at 574-231-1122.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Approval for Massive Battery Factory Delayed

(St. Joseph County, IN) - County approval for a proposed battery manufacturing facility near New Carlisle has been postponed. Ultium Cells, partnering with General Motors, hopes to build a 2-million-square-foot electric car battery plant on over 600 acres along State Road 2. The St. Joseph County Council was set to...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

Ribbon cutting held for new solar park in Walkerton

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon for a new solar park in Walkerton. The one megawatt solar-generating facility will help provide power to the town. It’ll produce an annual amount of energy to power about 150 homes. Construction began in September 2021, and...
WALKERTON, IN
95.3 MNC

Woman seriously injured in Van Buren crash

A woman was seriously injured in a crash involving an ATV. It happened on Saturday, Sep. 2, in the 47000 block of Woodland Drive in Van Buren County. The 42-year-old woman from Illinois lost control of the vehicle in a field. The ATV went into a ditch, ejecting the driver and her passenger.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

