ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Dowagiac student suspended after making threats to middle school

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac student is in trouble after allegedly making online threats against the middle school. Police searched the child’s home, but did not find any weapons. The investigation continued resulting in the student being suspended from school until further notice. In a letter to...
DOWAGIAC, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Wrongful Death Action Could be Taken in Walorski Accident

(Elkhart County, IN) - The family of a woman killed in the accident that claimed the lives of Jackie Walorski and two others may file a wrongful death lawsuit. On August 3, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a head-on collision on an Elkhart County highway with a car carrying Walorski and two of her staffers.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Goshen, IN
Government
Goshen, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Elkhart, IN
Elkhart, IN
Government
Elkhart, IN
Education
95.3 MNC

Goshen man convicted of wire fraud

Junaid Gulzar, 32 years old, of Goshen, was found guilty following a 3-day jury trial in U.S. District Court. The jury found Gulzar guilty on all three counts of wire fraud as charged in the Indictment. It was alleged that from January 2021 through July 2021, Gulzar devised a scheme...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

South Bend man sentenced 27 months for possession of a firearm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A South Bend man was sentenced 27 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release for possession of a firearm. According to documents, on February 8, Valo Neely, 48, was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant on Neely's residence and recovered four firearms under his possession.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Officer sentenced for child seduction, official misconduct

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police officer who was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old was sentenced Friday. In court, the judge accepted Timothy Barber's plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to one count of child seduction and one count of official misconduct. The plea agreement capped jail time at four years.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Community Schools#Goshen Community#Hunger Action Month#Kroger#Michiana
95.3 MNC

Two juveniles arrested in relation to death of 17-year-old

Two juveniles have been arrested, and one has been charged, in relation to the death of a 17-year-old boy in South Bend. Terez Parker Jr. was shot and killed, back in March, in the 2000 block of Roger Street during an apparent transaction involving a firearm that turned into a robbery attempt.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Two juveniles arrested in connection with death of Terez Parker Jr.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Terez Parker Jr., according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Rafael Diaz-Garcia, 16, of South Bend was charged with dangerous possession of a firearm and attempted providing of a firearm to an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 9, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 9, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. John Fountain is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Intimidation. Allen Johnson is wanted for Violation...
MICHIANA, MI
22 WSBT

Niles police investigate Thursday night homicide

Niles police were sent to the area of N. 6th and Ferry Street on reports of shots being fired in the area Thursday at around 11 p.m. Police found evidence of a shooting. A short time later, Spectrum Lakeland Hospital reported that a shooting victim had been dropped off at the emergency room of the hospital. He was later transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend where he died of his injuries.
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Niles man sentenced for arson

A Niles man who set some items on fire at his girlfriend’s home has been sentenced to one year of probation. 28-year-old Lucas Prentice of pleaded guilty to arson over $200 but less than $1,000 for the incident that happened in May at a home on Leet Road in Howard Township.
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Three people arrested after increase of car thefts

Three people have been arrested, suspected in a rash of thefts in the past month from cars stretching throughout much of north-central and northeastern Indiana, as well as Niles. Mario Pratt, 19, Michael Hubbard, 19 and KaShawn Hudson, 20, were arrested in Warsaw, then connected to a gang based in...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded

ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Family of Edith Schmucker May Sue For Wrongful Death

ELKHART COUNTY — A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed in connection with the crash that left four people dead — including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski — last month between Wakarusa and Nappanee in Elkhart County. Edith Jo Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was killed in the two-vehicle...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy