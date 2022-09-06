ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

abc23.com

Penn State Student Charged with Rape

In Centre County, Penn State University Police have charged a New Jersey man. After he was accused of raping a fellow student. Campus police say 20-year-old Jacob Tillman allegedly assaulted the victim inside her dorm room in April. Authorities say the victim had reportedly helped Tillman to the bathroom after...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man 'took things into his own hands', charged with assault

Loganton, Pa. — Lamar State Police at Lamar said a man attacked another man at Ingrams Market in Loganton over alleged threats being made toward his family. Eric Paul Yarrison, 37, of Loganton allegedly punched a man several times in front of a skill machine at the store on August 24. Yarrison then took $700 from the man after he knocked him to the ground, Trooper Corey Gates said. Yarrison...
LOGANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Police: Dispute between neighbors turns physical

Williamsport, Pa. — A man admitted he'd been having issues with his neighbors long before it culminated in a physical fight in late June, Williamsport police say. Donald Richard Fisher, 62, of Williamsport fought with his neighbor after agitating statements were directed at him and his son, Justin, according to Officer Damon Cole. Cole said the neighbor's face was swollen and bruised when he spoke to him near the 600...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
WTAJ

Police: NJ Man ‘admits’ to raping PSU student in her dorm

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A New Jersey man is facing charges after he raped a Penn State University student in her dorm, according to the charges filed. According to Penn State University police, in June they received an online report about a rape that happened on April 27. The woman reported to police that she […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

911: JPD investigating shots fired incident in Hornerstown

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials in Cambria County say Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Hornerstown-section of the city. Dispatchers say officers were called to the intersection of Ash and McMillan Streets, just after 3 p.m., for a report of...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair mourning friend's death end up in police custody after fight

Lock Haven, Pa. — A witness told police officers they saw a man and woman fighting each other near Railroad Street in Lock Haven as they walked along the sidewalk. The pair fought until one ended up on top of the other. Shawn Stover, 39, allegedly stood over Kelly Ann Reif, 41, both of Avis and yelled at her during the altercation. The witness told police Reif was struck several...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WMDT.com

Man wanted for kidnapping and rape of a minor in Dover arrested in Pennsylvania

DOVER, Del. – A Maryland man has been arrested in Pennsylvania for kidnapping and rape of a minor in the Dover area. We’re told Delaware State Police received a report during the early morning hours of September 3rd involving a 14-year-old female who had been raped. It was determined that the incident took place within the City of Dover, and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
DOVER, DE
WTAJ

MISSING: Altoona Police looking for missing man

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Altoona man. Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona, according to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page. His last known contact was in August 2022. Police are asking anyone with information about Johnstone’s whereabouts to contact the […]
ALTOONA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJAC TV

Authorities investigating death of inmate at SCI Rockview

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Rockview. Investigators say 40-year-old Randy Houghwot was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31. Authorities say the prison's medical staff attempted life-saving measures and Houghwot was transported to Mount Nittany...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man arrested after he escapes Clearfield Co. police chase

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man 53-year-old man from Ramey is sitting in jail after allegedly leading state police on a high-speed chase during Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 3 around 1 a.m., state police were driving in Beccaria Township on patrol when a dark Jeep Cherokee that was missing a taillight and had […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle woman sentenced up to 20 years in jail for murder of husband

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County grandmother is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in the murder of her husband. Virginia Hayden, from Carlisle, pled "Nolo Contendere" to third-degree murder and tampering with public records or information. Nolo Contendere is a sentence where the same fundamental consequences of a guilty plea are enforced, but there is no official admission of guilt.
CARLISLE, PA

