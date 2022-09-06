Read full article on original website
Penn State Student Charged with Rape
In Centre County, Penn State University Police have charged a New Jersey man. After he was accused of raping a fellow student. Campus police say 20-year-old Jacob Tillman allegedly assaulted the victim inside her dorm room in April. Authorities say the victim had reportedly helped Tillman to the bathroom after...
Man 'took things into his own hands', charged with assault
Loganton, Pa. — Lamar State Police at Lamar said a man attacked another man at Ingrams Market in Loganton over alleged threats being made toward his family. Eric Paul Yarrison, 37, of Loganton allegedly punched a man several times in front of a skill machine at the store on August 24. Yarrison then took $700 from the man after he knocked him to the ground, Trooper Corey Gates said. Yarrison...
N.C. man convicted of abusing Lancaster children sentenced: DA
A North Carolina man convicted of sexually abusing four children in Lancaster was sentenced Tuesday to 36-72 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Williamsport Police: Dispute between neighbors turns physical
Williamsport, Pa. — A man admitted he'd been having issues with his neighbors long before it culminated in a physical fight in late June, Williamsport police say. Donald Richard Fisher, 62, of Williamsport fought with his neighbor after agitating statements were directed at him and his son, Justin, according to Officer Damon Cole. Cole said the neighbor's face was swollen and bruised when he spoke to him near the 600...
Police: NJ Man ‘admits’ to raping PSU student in her dorm
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A New Jersey man is facing charges after he raped a Penn State University student in her dorm, according to the charges filed. According to Penn State University police, in June they received an online report about a rape that happened on April 27. The woman reported to police that she […]
911: JPD investigating shots fired incident in Hornerstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials in Cambria County say Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Hornerstown-section of the city. Dispatchers say officers were called to the intersection of Ash and McMillan Streets, just after 3 p.m., for a report of...
Former Aberdeen, NJ cop gets jail time, probation for evidence tampering
A former Aberdeen cop has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday. Philip Santiago, 35, will also have to serve three years of probation, and is blocked from future public service in New Jersey. According to authorities,...
Pair mourning friend's death end up in police custody after fight
Lock Haven, Pa. — A witness told police officers they saw a man and woman fighting each other near Railroad Street in Lock Haven as they walked along the sidewalk. The pair fought until one ended up on top of the other. Shawn Stover, 39, allegedly stood over Kelly Ann Reif, 41, both of Avis and yelled at her during the altercation. The witness told police Reif was struck several...
Man wanted for kidnapping and rape of a minor in Dover arrested in Pennsylvania
DOVER, Del. – A Maryland man has been arrested in Pennsylvania for kidnapping and rape of a minor in the Dover area. We’re told Delaware State Police received a report during the early morning hours of September 3rd involving a 14-year-old female who had been raped. It was determined that the incident took place within the City of Dover, and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
Woman facing charges after allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of child: Police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — An Enola woman is facing charges after police say she took several inappropriate photographs of a juvenile female and later sent the photos to someone via cell phone. The East Pennsboro Township Police say they were called to the 200 block of West Columbia...
MISSING: Altoona Police looking for missing man
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Altoona man. Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona, according to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page. His last known contact was in August 2022. Police are asking anyone with information about Johnstone’s whereabouts to contact the […]
'Wake up call:' CamCo officials begin tracking homicide data, relay statistics to PA DOH
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Last month, Cambria County reached ten homicides for this year alone. That raised the total number of homicides in the county to 77 in the last ten years. "It is a wake up call, and it should be a wake up call to all...
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
Authorities investigating death of inmate at SCI Rockview
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Rockview. Investigators say 40-year-old Randy Houghwot was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31. Authorities say the prison's medical staff attempted life-saving measures and Houghwot was transported to Mount Nittany...
Man arrested after he escapes Clearfield Co. police chase
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man 53-year-old man from Ramey is sitting in jail after allegedly leading state police on a high-speed chase during Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 3 around 1 a.m., state police were driving in Beccaria Township on patrol when a dark Jeep Cherokee that was missing a taillight and had […]
Most citizen complaints against N.J. cops go nowhere, newly released data shows
Investigations conducted by internal affairs units in New Jersey police departments routinely stretch on for months, rarely result in conclusive findings when citizens complain and disproportionately target minority officers, newly released data shows. The massive trove of officer discipline data, made public by the state Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday,...
NJ ROAD RAGE: Driver pulled from car, assaulted and robbed by at least 12 bikers
New Jersey police are asking for the public’s help in locating the at least 12 motorcyclists who pulled a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him, and stole his cellphone during a road rage incident Saturday.
Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner
The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job. According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.
Carlisle woman sentenced up to 20 years in jail for murder of husband
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County grandmother is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in the murder of her husband. Virginia Hayden, from Carlisle, pled "Nolo Contendere" to third-degree murder and tampering with public records or information. Nolo Contendere is a sentence where the same fundamental consequences of a guilty plea are enforced, but there is no official admission of guilt.
