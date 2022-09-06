Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
SWAT called to situation near the corner of Carroll Street and Indiana Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A SWAT situation began Sunday around 9 a.m. near the corner of Carroll Street and Indiana Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. The scene cleared around 1:30 p.m., and police say that the suspect involved was apprehended without incident. Police say that the situation...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Vinny
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, we got a chance to meet Vinny, a dog at Pet Refuge who is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Vinny or any other pet from Pet Refuge, you can visit them at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend, or call the shelter at 574-231-1122.
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
WNDU
Niles, Benton Harbor benefit from $2.6M Berrien County revitalization grant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County is getting a boost after receiving a $2.6 million grant. The money will be divided and used to improve both downtown Benton Harbor and Niles. It comes after the Michigan Economic Department Corporation announced it would be awarding Berrien County as part of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver crashes into building in Southwest Michigan, airlifted to hospital
THREE RIVERS, MI – Three people were injured early Saturday, Sept. 10 after a vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Three Rivers. Police officers arriving to the scene around 3 a.m. found a Dodge Charger lodged in a building, a news release said. One passenger was still trapped...
WNDU
Police link automobile thefts in Kosciusko County to Michiana street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Between August 10th and 11th, and August 21st and 22nd, multiple reports were made of auto thefts, and thefts from motor vehicles in Warsaw and Kosciusko County. Items stolen included debit cards, credit cards, driver’s licenses, and other identifying information. Due to the fact...
WNDU
Officials push for progress on grocery store development in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The clock is ticking, the tension is mounting and there could be a high price to pay if downtown South Bend doesn’t get a grocery store by the end of the year. “We’re now a year and a half past the deadline to finish...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Michiana apple orchards report best crop in years
MICHIANA. (WNDU) - According to apple orchards in Michiana, due to very few apples growing, last year’s season was cut short, but this year they’ve said, it’s the opposite. “Some of the trees kind of took last year off, so there was some pent up energy there,”...
22 WSBT
South Bend officials concerned over no-show developer
South Bend, Ind. — After a developer received $5 million in South Bend taxpayer dollars, city leaders are now skeptical that he will meet a deadline for a project that would bring a grocery store downtown. WSBT learned developer Dave Matthews was a no-show at today's redevelopment commission meeting.
WNDU
Benton Harbor considering honoring one of it’s earliest Black entrepreneurs with park renaming
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City leaders are moving one step closer to renaming Broadway Park to honor one of the earliest known Black leaders in the town. The group, Neighbors Organizing Against Racism, already honored June Woods by dedicating a float to him during 2022′s Juneteenth parade.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Niles Scream Park opens for the season
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Scream Park is ready to scare the “yell” out of you!. The parked opened Friday night, and has seven different attractions for you to check out. “It is family-friendly despite being a haunted house or a scream park. We try to keep...
95.3 MNC
Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring
An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
WNDU
‘Run, Jane, Run’ golf outing next week serves as fundraiser for YWCA
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - “Run Jane Run” is a long-standing tradition in Michiana that brings women together for a day of golf. The outing is coming up on Monday, Sept. 12, and supports the YWCA of North Central Indiana, which helps over 3,000 women and children each year in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.
WNDU
Contractor pleads guilty in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a contractor pleaded guilty in the theft of money from the South Bend Housing Authority. Ronald Taylor Jr. owned a business called the Taylor Made Handy Man. He admits he was paid by the housing authority for contracting work he did not perform.
WNDU
Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A water main break caused a sinkhole in South Bend early Friday morning. City officials say the break occurred in a 10-inch water main pipe on Sample Street between Olive Street and Walnut Street. City of South Bend Water Works crews are currently working to...
abc57.com
Shooting at Huey and Elwood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting reported late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Huey Street and Elwood Avenue. South Bend Police Department reports that one person was injured. Names of any parties involved have not yet been released. The SBPD is investigating the...
WNDU
One injured in South Bend shooting
‘Run, Jane, Run’ golf outing next week serves as fundraiser for YWCA. Registration is underway for Monday's golf outing at Knollwood Golf Course. South Bend Airport preparing for Notre Dame’s first home game of the season. Updated: 28 minutes ago. Notre Dame football weekends push the airport to...
WNDU
Champions welcomed at 2nd annual United Rosie Games
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rosie Place for Children hosted it’s second annual United Rosie Games. Sponsored by United Federal Credit Union, the games were based off of the Olympics and celebrated medically fragile children. Several game stations were set up and allowed children to play as much...
Comments / 0