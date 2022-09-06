ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Vinny

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, we got a chance to meet Vinny, a dog at Pet Refuge who is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Vinny or any other pet from Pet Refuge, you can visit them at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend, or call the shelter at 574-231-1122.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
South Bend, IN
Society
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Mishawaka, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Food Rescue#Sex Discrimination#Softball#Charity#Mdot#Red Arrow Highway#Drive Shine#The South Bend Clinic
WNDU

Michiana apple orchards report best crop in years

MICHIANA. (WNDU) - According to apple orchards in Michiana, due to very few apples growing, last year’s season was cut short, but this year they’ve said, it’s the opposite. “Some of the trees kind of took last year off, so there was some pent up energy there,”...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend officials concerned over no-show developer

South Bend, Ind. — After a developer received $5 million in South Bend taxpayer dollars, city leaders are now skeptical that he will meet a deadline for a project that would bring a grocery store downtown. WSBT learned developer Dave Matthews was a no-show at today's redevelopment commission meeting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WNDU

Niles Scream Park opens for the season

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Scream Park is ready to scare the “yell” out of you!. The parked opened Friday night, and has seven different attractions for you to check out. “It is family-friendly despite being a haunted house or a scream park. We try to keep...
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring

An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

‘Run, Jane, Run’ golf outing next week serves as fundraiser for YWCA

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - “Run Jane Run” is a long-standing tradition in Michiana that brings women together for a day of golf. The outing is coming up on Monday, Sept. 12, and supports the YWCA of North Central Indiana, which helps over 3,000 women and children each year in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A water main break caused a sinkhole in South Bend early Friday morning. City officials say the break occurred in a 10-inch water main pipe on Sample Street between Olive Street and Walnut Street. City of South Bend Water Works crews are currently working to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Shooting at Huey and Elwood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting reported late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Huey Street and Elwood Avenue. South Bend Police Department reports that one person was injured. Names of any parties involved have not yet been released. The SBPD is investigating the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One injured in South Bend shooting

‘Run, Jane, Run’ golf outing next week serves as fundraiser for YWCA. Registration is underway for Monday's golf outing at Knollwood Golf Course. South Bend Airport preparing for Notre Dame’s first home game of the season. Updated: 28 minutes ago. Notre Dame football weekends push the airport to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Champions welcomed at 2nd annual United Rosie Games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rosie Place for Children hosted it’s second annual United Rosie Games. Sponsored by United Federal Credit Union, the games were based off of the Olympics and celebrated medically fragile children. Several game stations were set up and allowed children to play as much...

Comments / 0

Community Policy