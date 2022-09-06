Guthrie County Board of Supervisors discuss ARPA funded projects

(Guthrie Co.) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors discussed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding at their meeting Tuesday.

Jotham Arber, Guthrie County Health Services Director, told the Supervisors that they met last week to consolidate where they are with projects, what has been paid out, and what is left to obligated.

Arber highlighted some of the ARPA funded projects…

Arber also noted the bathhouse is complete and came in about $25,000 under budget, so that money can be obligated to another project. They have made one half of the payment for the premium pay for county employees in the amount of $273,161.94. Some of the other projects with obligated funding included public health/courthouse cameras, Watchguard body, car and interview room cameras, payroll costs, Beacon/Schneider, Fairground Sewer Project and Clinic Remodel. The total ARPA Funds received for FY22 and FY23 is $2,076,213. The total amount obligated is $2,005,900.25; leaving $70,312.75 to be obligated.

Prior to the ARPA discussion, Guthrie County Facilities Manager Brandon Thompson presented an invoice for a Freightliner Semi for the Transfer Station in the amount of $127,000. Thompson had asked the Supervisors if there were any ARPA funds to put toward that cost. Arber suggested they review some of the projects and see if they can revise some of them and get some more solid numbers since some of that funding could be moved around.