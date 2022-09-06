Read full article on original website
Aurora News Register
Area football roundup Week 3
For a third week in a row, Aurora proved once again to be the team to beat in Class C1, this time ending Ashland-Greenwood's 29-game regular season win streak. The Huskies, paced by another Carlos Collazo 200-plus yard rushing night, defeated Ashland-Greenwood in Bluejay territory, now 3-0 with three wins over ranked opponents.
Winning $22K 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Thursday, September 8 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Thursday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #02, 821 S Webb Road, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Thursday’s 2by2 draw were Red 02, 25, and White 05, 21. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
News Channel Nebraska
Moisture, cooler conditions coming to Nebraska after record-high temperatures Thursday
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A day after record-breaking temperatures scorched Nebraska, cooler conditions are arriving across the state. Sidney, Scottsbluff, North Platte, Imperial and Valentine all logged new record highs on Thursday. Sidney had record breaking heat for the third consecutive day. The southern panhandle town hit 102 degrees for the...
North Platte Telegraph
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car — a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, the college said in a press release Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. His ticket...
NebraskaTV
One injured in 4 vehicle crash in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a four vehicle crash in Hastings Friday afternoon. The Hastings Police Department (HPD) said emergency personnel responded to a crash at Highway 281 and Kansas Avenue. They said one vehicle turned in front of southbound traffic, leading to the crash.
knopnews2.com
New online farmers market opens in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After two years of operation in McCook, Heritage Local Co. has expanded into North Platte and celebrated with a grand opening on Thursday. Heritage Local Co. owner, Paula Sandberg, calls the business a “farmers market for the 21st century”. Local farmers and ranchers can sign up to sell their products via the online market, instead of having to sit out in the sun all morning to make sales. Consumers can order the fresh food online and have the groceries brought directly to their car.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Crowne Plaza latest volley in tourism race
KEARNEY — The Crowne Plaza Hotel is the latest jewel to join the Younes Hospitality Complex in south Kearney. The Crowne Plaza’s distinctive, modern appearance and amenities are what guests in luxury class properties expect. Kearney’s new Crowne Plaza is becoming a destination for south-central Nebraska families and...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
KSNB Local4
Smoke detectors alert occupants in early morning fire in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nobody was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Kearney. Just before 2:30 a.m., the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 300 block of East Lawn Trailer Court for a reported structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters had to deal with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
KSNB Local4
Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager connected to a January murder will be sentenced in November for his part in the tragedy. Zachary Walker, 19, pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He had originally been charged with five counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a defaced firearm and one count of possession of marijuana more than one pound. Those charges were dropped in exchange for a no contest plea.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
News Channel Nebraska
Litchfield man dies in tractor vs. train collision
LITCHFIELD, NE — A Central Nebraska man is dead after a tractor vs. train collision. Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen says the accident happened around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon about a half-mile east of Litchfield. Jepsen says 63-year-old John Pickar of Litchfield was driving a tractor north on 465 Ave. He entered a railroad crossing and was hit by a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. Pickar died at the scene.
KSNB Local4
It’s been a very dry summer, but not the driest we’ve seen in the past decade
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Yes, it has been a super dry summer. You can tell by the lack of water in the Platte River near Grand Island as you drive down highway 281. But, believe it or not, it has not been the driest we have seen in the past decade. As you take a look at the latest drought monitor for Nebraska, you may be inclined to jump to the conclusion that it is one of the driest summers we have seen in awhile. And you would be correct. However, it’s not the worst we have seen. So, how does this year compare to the driest summers from the past? Let’s take a look at the Tri-Cities and see how things measure up. From June 1st through September 7th, the total summer rainfall for this year in the Tri-Cities has been between 6.50″ to 8″. You can see how they rank for the past 30 years. Grand Island and Hastings saw their 9th and 7th driest summers respectively. Kearney’s records only go back 18 years, so it’s been the 10th driest since 2004. Most of us remember 2012 as it was an extremely dry year. Grand Island saw only 2.38″ rain, while Kearney received just 3.07″ of rain for the 3 month period. Both cities experienced their number one driest summers that same year. 2012, however, was not the driest summer for Hastings as it was the 6th driest with 6.38″ of rain. The driest summer for Hastings actually occurred in 2002 with only 3.82″ of rainfall. So, there you have it. Dry but not the driest. There is a little good news as we could see some rain this weekend. While it won’t alleviate the drought, any amount of rainfall is much welcomed.
KSNB Local4
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle has the Nebraska State Patrol and North Platte Police Department requesting aid from the public in identifying the rider who took law enforcement on the pursuit across at least two counties. The driver is wanted for speeding more than...
iheart.com
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing Webster County man
(Webster County, NE) -- An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for a missing Webster County man. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Webster County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate Matthew E. Schoel. Schoel is described as a 44 year old white man, 6'0" 250 lbs, Blue Eyes, Black Hair, no teeth. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown pants.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man arrested with drugs after pursuit
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drug charges are pending against a Kearney man arrested after a high speed chase and foot pursuit in rural Buffalo County. The Nebraska State Patrol says Randall Lizer, 49, was arrested early Wednesday morning for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer. Investigators found eight pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
KSNB Local4
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man arrested after threatening with a gun
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after he reportedly threatened someone with a gun. According to Kearney Police, officers arrested 22-year-old Raider Arabie after he got into an argument with someone who was helping him move on Wednesday over on Meadow Lane in the west part of Kearney.
North Platte police make 6 arrests during Driver Sober campaign
The North Platte Police Department participated in the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign”, from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5. NPPD Officers worked 160 hours of Overtime. A total of 6 arrests were made for impaired driving, with four attributable to...
