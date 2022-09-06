Read full article on original website
Boone News-Republican
Meet the candidates running for key Boone County offices, from statehouse to county supervisor and recorder
Nearly 50 people attended the Boone Rotary Club's candidate forum Thursday night, and they came loaded with questions for their political representatives and their challengers. KWBG Radio News Director Jim Turbes served as moderator for the forum, held at the Des Moines Area Community College campus in Boone, about eight...
Boone News-Republican
Crumbl Cookies is coming to Ames next week. Here's what to know.
Crumbl Cookies will finally be baking up its delicious big cookies in Ames. and will celebrate its grand opening Sept. 16 and 17, co-owner Bart Coon said. The store will open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The store will close on Sundays.
