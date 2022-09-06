ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle County, IL

CBS Chicago

At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
AURORA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday

A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home

Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
SANDWICH, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, September 10th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 52-year-old Jesse Heiser for domestic battery. He was transported...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Sterling Friday

Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80 Troopers say a teen was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound. 16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival. Updated: 1 hour ago. Guests enjoyed watching World War II-era Stearman Bi-planes land at...
STERLING, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
HUDSON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
HUDSON, IL
KWQC

1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois

HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Thursday in Henry County, Illinois State Police confirmed. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:55 a.m. on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford Utility vehicle was southbound...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing man found dead in Spring Bay

SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Spring Bay man was found dead Wednesday night after an apparent drowning. The body of 29-year-old Keith R Kohtz was discovered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Kohtz had been reported missing by his family earlier that day. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Mike...
SPRING BAY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Downers Grove Man Killed in Grundy County Crash

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Downers Grove man. Police officials say a vehicle operated by Thomas Piekarczyk was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane of Interstate 55 for unknown reasons, when a box truck traveling southbound struck the vehicle from behind.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash. According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business

There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
PERU, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, September 8th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicholas Nelson, 26, of Morris on a LaSalle County warrant....
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon threatened victim in Carol Stream Police Department parking lot: 'I'll kill you right here'

CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Bond was set Thursday for a convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in Carol Stream last month. Nicolas Mayfield, 31, of Evanston has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
CAROL STREAM, IL
starvedrock.media

Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor

Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
PERU, IL
