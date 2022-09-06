Read full article on original website
At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday
A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home
Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
Police Blotter For Saturday, September 10th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 52-year-old Jesse Heiser for domestic battery. He was transported...
Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Sterling Friday
Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80 Troopers say a teen was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound. 16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival. Updated: 1 hour ago. Guests enjoyed watching World War II-era Stearman Bi-planes land at...
Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Thursday in Henry County, Illinois State Police confirmed. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:55 a.m. on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford Utility vehicle was southbound...
Missing man found dead in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Spring Bay man was found dead Wednesday night after an apparent drowning. The body of 29-year-old Keith R Kohtz was discovered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Kohtz had been reported missing by his family earlier that day. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Mike...
Downers Grove Man Killed in Grundy County Crash
The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Downers Grove man. Police officials say a vehicle operated by Thomas Piekarczyk was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane of Interstate 55 for unknown reasons, when a box truck traveling southbound struck the vehicle from behind.
Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash. According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 […]
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business
There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 8th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicholas Nelson, 26, of Morris on a LaSalle County warrant....
Convicted felon threatened victim in Carol Stream Police Department parking lot: 'I'll kill you right here'
CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Bond was set Thursday for a convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in Carol Stream last month. Nicolas Mayfield, 31, of Evanston has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping at DeKalb’s Lincoln Tower apartments
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students. According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, […]
Possible poisonous substance turned in to Bolingbrook police
A liquid substance that could contain poison was turned in to the Bolingbrook Police Department and will be analyzed, but anyone who had contact with it is now quarantined.
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
