Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
sent-trib.com
Kenneth Delmar Schoeni
Kenneth Delmar Schoeni, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 8, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on January 1, 1931 in Columbiana County, Ohio to the late Frederick and Laura (Grove) Schoeni. He married Rita Mae Edgerton on October 22, 1950 and she survives in Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
Frank Dick
ADRIAN – Frank Dick, devoted husband and father, proud veteran, and generous philanthropist died Monday morning, September 5, 2022, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor at the age of 96. Frank was born March 8, 1926, on the family farm in Cygnet, Ohio, the son of the late Earl and Edith...
sent-trib.com
Celebrating 105 years
Margaret Neifer, who turned 105 on Tuesday, waves to a passing car with well wishers during a “drive-by” celebration at Heritage Corner in Bowling Green. Parishioners with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church waved and handed out birthday cards to Neifer during her birthday celebration. The Toledo native graduated from Waite High School and Bowling Green State University, she retired from teaching in 1977 at the former Weston Elementary building.
sent-trib.com
Notre Dame coach still has Bowling Green in her blood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — New University of Notre Dame head women’s golf coach Caroline Powers-Ellis still has Bowling Green in her blood. The All-Big Ten Golfer of the Year at Michigan State and brother of Bowling Green State University men’s golf coach John Powers had humble beginnings.
sent-trib.com
Local briefs: 9-10-2022
There have been 35,812 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 183 cases in the last seven days. There have been three hospitalizations in the last seven days. There have been 374 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according...
sent-trib.com
Jefferson wins MAC Diversity & Inclusion Award
CLEVELAND – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced Friday that Bowling Green State University has claimed the MAC Diversity & Inclusion Institution Award for the first time in program history. Taylor Jefferson, assistant athletic director for Marketing and Brand Enhancement at BGSU, was named winner of the MAC Diversity & Inclusion Administrator Award.
sent-trib.com
Jackson leads Knights to shootout title
PERRYSBURG — Otsego won the third Northern Buckeye Conference girls golf shootout at Crosswinds Golf Course Thursday, shooting 192 to defeat second place Rossford (198), the host. Medalist Elizabeth Jackson shot a 39 to lead Otsego while Lake golfer Sarah Patrick shot 44. Rossford golfer Haley Hogan, Woodmore golfer...
sent-trib.com
Senior events: 9-9-2022
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
sent-trib.com
Falcons hope for offensive magic against Spartans
At Cochrane Soccer Stadium tonight, the question will be can Bowling Green State University men’s team score its first goal?. The Falcons are 0-2-2 but have not scored. At the same time, they have only given up two goals, one of them on a penalty kick. Tonight, Bowling Green...
sent-trib.com
Jackets overcome pressure to down Bobcats, 4-1
PERRYSBURG — Emotions were running high when Perrysburg and Bowling Green faced off in a girls tennis match Thursday. In tennis mental mistakes often make the difference between winning and losing, and it was visibly obvious players on both teams wanted to win. In the end, Perrysburg won the...
sent-trib.com
Vocal crowd sees Falcons, Spartans play to 1-1 draw
In front of 1,605 fans at Cochrane Soccer Stadium Friday, Bowling Green State University outshot Michigan State, 27-10, including a 13-2 advantage in the opening half, but played to a 1-1 draw. It is the second time in as many matches that BGSU controlled the match for nearly all 90...
sent-trib.com
Culture change in Rossford PD
ROSSFORD — The Rossford Police Department is at your service. At the first Citizens Police Academy session, the participants learned how the department has evolved. “I don’t want a ‘just writing tickets’ attitude,” said Police Chief Todd Kitzler said of the modern department. “It’s been a culture change.”
sent-trib.com
Memory day care may open soon at senior center
A memory care facility that has been in the making for years in Bowling Green has not been forgotten. At the August meeting, the Wood County Committee on Aging agreed to go along with the release of state fund totalling $35,432 for staffing and supplies. The money is from Older American Act funds.
sent-trib.com
Pemberville hosts Autumn Brew Hop
PEMBERVILLE — An evening of beverages, food, shopping, live entertainment, and children’s activities in downtown \ will be held Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m. as Pemberville hosts its first Autumn Brew Hop. Participants will purchase a commemorative “Autumn Brew Hop” mug for $16 and receive a ticket that...
sent-trib.com
Falcons fall twice at Pitt’s Panther Challenge
PITTSBURGH — At the Panther Challenge Bowling Green State University volleyball opened against Towson Friday morning, and the Falcons came up short, 25-15, 25-23, 29-27 Friday. In the second match of the day, Bowling Green took on No. 7 Pittsburgh and played a tough match against the Panthers. The...
sent-trib.com
BGSU golf starts fall tourney play
The Bowling Green men’s golf team opened the fall schedule competing in the Island Resort Intercollegiate, which was hosted by South Dakota State. As a team, the Falcons posted a score of 889, finishing ninth in the field. The event was held at the Sage Run Golf Club, a Par-72, 7,375-yard course in Harris, Michigan, on Sunday and Monday.
sent-trib.com
Students creating neighborhood bottleneck in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — An increased police presence may soon be seen in a neighborhood near Perrysburg High School, after a neighbor brought a student parking issue to city council on Tuesday. Cheryl Swisher, a resident of the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood, addressed council about parents and students blocking the roads and...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Artist paints mural in downtown BG ahead of Black Swamp Arts Festival
A mural by Toledo-based artist, Michael Osborne, will welcome participating artists to the 29th Annual Black Swamp Arts Festival’s Artist Hospitality Suite, and will be on display to the public throughout the festival. Osborne has practiced art for over 20 years, and uses a photo realistic style in both...
sent-trib.com
Jackets defeat Bobcats, 49-13, to open NLL play
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg took a 42-7 halftime lead and opened Northern Lakes League play by defeating Bowling Green, 49-13, at Steinecker Stadium Friday. The Yellow Jackets, which accumulated 505 total offensive yards, are 3-1 overall, while BG falls to 1-3. Perrysburg senior quarterback T.J. Takats completed 16-of-21 passes for...
sent-trib.com
Hefty competition awaits Falcons at Pitt Challenge
The Bowling Green State University volleyball program has two more non-conference weekends before play begins within the Mid-American Conference. BGSU’s remaining non-conference opponents have a combined record of 29-1 going into the weekend with the Panther Challenge opponents being a combined 18-1. Towson will be the first opponent on...
