Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
viatravelers.com
24 Fun & Best Things to Do in Irvine, California
Irvine is located in Orange County, a place known for its friendly residents, excellent education system, and low crime rate. When in southern California, you are certain to find plenty of fun things to do in Irvine!. If you have never been to this often overlooked town, you might be...
luxury-houses.net
This $28 Million World Class Estate with Breathtaking Ocean Views in Corona Del Mar Boasts The Pinnacle of Coastal Orange County Luxury
The Estate in Corona Del Mar, a breathtaking ocean and island view home with open layout design offering an unparalleled combination of beachside elegance and modern function is now available for sale. This home located at 4700 Surrey Dr, Corona Del Mar, California offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deborah Robinson (Phone: 949-533-2234) at Agentinc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Corona Del Mar.
orangecoast.com
Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen
Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
surfcityusa.com
Fall in Love with Huntington Beach This Fall
There's nothing like summer in Surf City USA®, but a myriad of can't miss events, oceanfront resort specials, wedding excitement, and crisp, colorful sunsets make Huntington Beach the best place to be through the upcoming fall season. Fall Events in Huntington Beach. Back to Top of List. ISA World...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
localemagazine.com
From Oktoberfest to Pumpkin Patches, Here Are 7 OC Happenings You Won’t Want to Miss This Fall
Just because school’s back in session doesn’t mean the fun has to end. With a plethora of events in Orange County this October, your problem might be choosing which ones to miss out on. And with that perfect SoCal weather here to stay, we have all the more reason to embrace fall as if it’s still summer. From beer festivals to Halloween festivities, OC is teeming with quality entertainment that is sure to please people of all ages. So if you’re a fan of upcoming films, authentic Barvarian pretzels or fair festivities, here’s our lineup of seven events we’re looking forward to in Orange County this fall! Orange County Events.
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
irvinestandard.com
Irvine’s own Riviera
September is a magical time for Irvine residents to visit our local coast. The crowds have dispersed, and the ocean – like the place – is the perfect temperature. Proximity to the Pacific is part of the allure of Irvine, a master-planned community that is only minutes from miles of beaches, a five-star resort and Michelin-rated restaurants.
lagunabeachindy.com
Beach Volleyball’s Oldest Tourney to Hit The Sand in Laguna This Weekend
Since 1955, Laguna’s Main Beach has been the backdrop for the Laguna Open, the longest-running beach volleyball tournament in history. From Sept. 9 to 11, players will meet on the sand for the three-day men’s and women’s open competition, the fan-favorite “Battle of the Beaches,” pitting four historic Laguna volleyball beaches against each other in a four-person battle, and the highly anticipated Saturday evening beach party.
ccnewspaper.com
The Original Lobster Festival September 9th-11th, 2022- Preview, Tickets
Times are subject to change without notice. Children 12 and under are FREE (carnival rides and games, food, drinks, and VIP Lounge are not included). FREE PARKING and new venue is 3x times the size to allow for physical distancing, carnival rides, private cabanas and more. Buy Tickets. Buy Online...
enjoyorangecounty.com
Corn Mazes Near Orange County
As fall settles over Orange County, families all around are looking forward to enjoying the beauty the season has to offer. While the leaves on the palm trees might not change, there is a different plant that never fails to bring joy: corn! Specifically, corn mazes!. Whether you’re looking for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
Surfline
California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins
Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
danapointtimes.com
Body Found at La Plaza Park
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
foxla.com
These 18 LA restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide
LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added 18 local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "By revealing some of the new additions...
Placentia restaurant credits salsa as secret ingredient for street taco success
Our Localish crew is in Placentia in Orange County, trying out street-style tacos. Restaurant owners consider a street taco authentic only if you finish the taco in just three bites.
danapointtimes.com
The ‘Spirit of Dana Point’ Returns Home to the Harbor
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
sanclementetimes.com
Editor’s Pick: San Clemente Car Show
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Comments / 0