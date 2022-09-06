Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown – “We Just Weren’t Good Enough” After Loss to Kansas
Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU Locker Room After Loss to Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton spoke with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after the team’s upset loss to Kansas on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU will Owe Neal Brown $16.7 Million if Fired After the Season
Following West Virginia’s (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12), CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd tweeted out Neal Brown’s contract information. As many fans may be calling for an exit in Morgantown for Brown, it turns out that’ll be an expensive price for West Virginia to pay.
wvsportsnow.com
Gallery: Night of Celebration Turns Sour with WVU Football Loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a was supposed to be a night full of celebration for West Virginia University football and Head Coach Huggins induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame, turn slightly sour with the teams overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. Head coach Neal Brown echoed the sentiment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: When it Comes to Neal Brown, Something Has to Give
I don’t like writing what I’m about to write. I’m not doing it because I want to, but because I have to. The Neal Brown era at West Virginia has been a failure. And unless something drastically changes, which seems impossible to foresee right now, he has to go at the end of this season.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Fans Treated to Speech from Basketball Hall of Fame Bob Huggins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia fans at Milan Puskar Stadium who were missing Bob Huggins induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame received a treat in the second half of the football team’s game Saturday night. The crowd cheered as loud as you could imagine a crowd watching...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Catches Praise After 67-Yard Touchdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton showed his full ability with a big 67-yard touchdown in the Mountaineers game against Kansas on Saturday night. Ford-Wheaton, who had 9 catches for 97 yards and a couple touchdowns against Pitt, was able to sprint right by multiple Jayhawk...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Falls Upset Victim to Kansas on Miserable Night in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Following a tough loss an an underdog to Pitt, it was essential for West Virginia to show up and show out in their first home game, which just so happened to be a conference game. And that’s exactly what the Mountaineers started off doing until the balloon popped and they lost 55-42 in overtime.
RELATED PEOPLE
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: It’s About Time Bob Huggins Got His Hall of Fame Moment
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Bob Huggins finally got his moment this weekend. The current West Virginia men’s basketball head coach was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Huggins became the third WVU alumni to do so, joining his presenters Jerry West and Rod Thorn.
wvsportsnow.com
Report: WVU Safety Saint McLeod Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia safety Saint McLeod has entered the transfer portal, according to a report by On3Sports. After starting two games as a freshman last season, McLeod was a victim of a stabbing back in March. He has been away from the team since before camp. McLeod finished with 22 tackles...
wvsportsnow.com
JT Daniels Happy with Opening Night Performance, Looks to Build for Kansas
Up until MJ Devonshire’s game-winning interception in the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels had no blemishes on his stat line. The first-year Mountaineer, who finished with 214 passing yards and two touchdowns, spoke about his West Virginia debut during Monday’s news conference, giving positive remarks for himself and his teammates.
wvsportsnow.com
Frank Cignetti Sr., former WVU, IUP Head Coach, Dies at 84
This story by Alan Saunders initially appeared on our partner site Pittsburgh Sports Now. Frank Cignetti Sr., the former West Virginia and IUP head coach and the patriarch of the Cignetti football family, has died at the age of 84 this week, the James Madison University football program announced on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvsportsnow.com
Sept. 10 Officially ‘Bob Huggins Day’ in West Virginia
As signed by Governor Jim Justice, Sept. 10 will forever be known as “Bob Huggins Day” in the state of West Virginia. The WVU men’s basketball program announced the honor that Huggins received on Friday. Sept. 10 is the date that Huggins will enter the Naismith Memorial...
wvsportsnow.com
Gallery: Basketball Hall of Fame Museum on Enshrinement Day
During the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame festivities, WV Sports Now visited the hall of fame’s museum on Saturday. The museum is honoring the Class of 2022, including WVU head coach Bob Huggins. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting....
wvsportsnow.com
Saint McLeod Confirms Intent to Transfer, Offers Message to Mountaineer Nation
West Virginia safety Saint McLeod posts a message to Mountaineer Nation soon after a report circulated about his intent to transfer. On3Sports was first with the report that McLeod has entered the transfer portal. “I would like to thank West Virginia University for giving me the opportunity to play the...
wvsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star DE Oryend Fisher Commits to West Virginia
When Neal Brown fires off the “Let’s Go!” tweet, fans know he has landed a commitment. That happened Thursday night. 2023 three-star Oryend Fisher posted a video to announce that he has decided to commit to WVU. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound edge rusher choose the Mountaineers over Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis and Vanderbilt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Talks People That Influenced His Hall of Fame Path
UNCASVILLE, CONN. — During the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s weekend festivities, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins took the podium on Friday to talk to the media. Huggins brought up the many people that influenced his life and coaching career. Growing up in the suburbs of...
Comments / 0