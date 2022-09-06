Read full article on original website
Man who pleaded guilty to murder now suing Clay County Sheriff’s Office for alleged violation of civil rights
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Travis Roe is suing the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He's also currently behind bars in connection to the murder of a man who was found beaten to death near the Clay County and Putnam County line. Roe says CCSO violated his civil rights when he...
Accident involving Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol car leaves one with 'serious facial injuries'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An accident involving a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol car Sunday has left the officer with minor injuries and the passenger in the other vehicle with "serious facial injuries," Sgt. Robert Peck with JSO said. Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, two patrol cars were traveling southbound on...
First Coast News
Jacksonville brothers face child exploitation charges, could spend decades in jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville brothers Jonathan William Brown, 25, and Joshua Thomas Brown, 27, have been indicted in two separate incidents involving possession of child sexual abuse files. Jonathan Brown was charged with possession and receipt of these files, with Joshua was charged with possession. The files Joshua Brown...
Pedestrian involved crash in Duval County ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway patrol state that Friday night at approximately 10 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard, just north of Hicks Road, in the center traffic lane at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross the southbound traffic lanes. The pedestrian is reported to have walked directly into the path of the moving vehicle.
JSO: Deadly shooting off Alderman Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Friday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road in reference to a person shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO officers located a male in his late...
Jacksonville mother on edge after her 8-year-old son was attacked by stray dog
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville mother is on edge after she says her 8-year-old son was attacked by a stray dog in their neighborhood yesterday while playing with his friends. The dog has since been caught, but she reported this issue to city officials one week prior to that...
Police: One dead after shooting in Alderman Park area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Friday in the Alderman Park area, officials said. Around 10:30 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.
Woman left disabled in fatal shooting at high school football game is suing DCPS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A teen left permanently disabled in a fatal shooting at a Raines High School Football game in 2018 is suing Duval County Public Schools and its former police chief, claiming the district failed to prevent the violence by neglecting to report crime on campuses. >>> STREAM...
News4Jax.com
Palatka Police Department investigation uncovers new details in deadly shooting
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Friday night said detectives continue their investigation into a shooting outside Vick’s Supper Club, renewing its push for anyone with information to come forward. Previously, News4JAX reported that a family identified one person killed as Dontae Diaz Sr., a father...
Palatka PD: Update to deadly shooting outside a club
PALATKA, Fla — As authorities continue to investigate the shooting that took place Saturday September 3, Police say that after multiple interviews, evidence collection and eye witness testimony they are able to provide an update. Authorities have learned that the two victims, Donte Diaz and Luther Ward were involved...
12-year-old boy reported missing in Clay County located, police report
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Nicales Thomas has been located. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating missing 12-year-old Nicales Thomas. Nicales is 12 years old boy and approximately 5′2 in height. Nicales was last...
Jacksonville officer arrested for grand theft, official misconduct
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer has been arrested after he was supposed to be providing security for a company and not showing up. Undersheriff Nick Burgos said on August 18, probable cause was established that Donzalo Solomon was charging a company to provide security services, but was not where he was supposed to be.
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Beach police arrest school safety officer accused of inappropriately touching teen
A now-former school safety officer accused of inappropriately touching a teenager was arrested Tuesday by the Atlantic Beach Police Department on multiple charges, according to authorities. Shaun Lorenzo Golphin, 42, was booked into the Duval County jail on one felony count of lewd and lascivious battery — encouraging or enticing...
News4Jax.com
Lawsuit accuses Clay County Sheriff’s Office of excessive force in arrest of murder suspect
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A federal lawsuit is accusing the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of using excessive force. Travis Roe said the Sheriff’s Office violated his civil rights when he was arrested by the SWAT team in 2020 after he was accused of murder in connection with the death of a man who was badly beaten with bats on the porch of a home near the Clay County/Putnam County line.
JSO: Victim shot while driving near Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that this morning at approximately 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Linda Drive in reference to someone shot. Upon arrival officers located a male victim in his early 20′s suffering from a gunshot wound...
Duval County School Board asks judge to allow so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board is asking a judge not to grant an emergency injunction against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law, also dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law by those against it. This all stems from a lawsuit filed in August...
Former Northeast Florida defense attorney gets 6 months for bribery scheme
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former defense attorney has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for a bribery scheme involving a former state attorney in north Florida. Ernest Maloney Page IV, 46, of Madison, was sentenced Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded...
News4Jax.com
Man describes traumatic scene of deadly pedestrian crash on Blanding Boulevard
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old pedestrian is dead after a crash on State Road 21, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 10:05 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old woman driving an SUV was headed south on Blanding Boulevard when a man attempted to cross the street, north of Hicks Road.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
palmcoastobserver.com
Inmate charged after attacking Detention Deputy
A 27-year-old Jacksonville man already behind bars at the Green Roof Inn for possessing a stolen vehicle in the City of Bunnell now faces more charges after spitting on and fighting a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Detention Deputy who was attempting to transfer him from one cell to another.
