CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A federal lawsuit is accusing the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of using excessive force. Travis Roe said the Sheriff’s Office violated his civil rights when he was arrested by the SWAT team in 2020 after he was accused of murder in connection with the death of a man who was badly beaten with bats on the porch of a home near the Clay County/Putnam County line.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO