Ann Arbor, MI

1470 WFNT

Remembering Those Lost on 9/11 with Ties to Flint & Michigan

As we stop and remember that fateful day 21 years ago that shook our country to the core, it's comforting to know that we still honor and remember those lost. Social media was flooded today with people taking the time to stop and reflect on the September 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of 2997 and left countless others injured. Of those fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Flint Home For Sale Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Approved

This should be an easy shell, I mean sell. When it comes to selling real estate, these three words are most often heard,. Until now. A Flint, Michigan home listing is getting a lot of attention after featuring Donatello, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in its Zillow listing. This is what you would call thinking out of the pizza box.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

How Michigan’s Very First Shopping Mall Fell From Grace

This may be hard to believe, but Michigan was once home to the largest shopping mall in the world. Not only was Northland Center in Southfield the largest in the world when it opened, but it was also the first mall to open in the state. Sadly, like so many other pieces of Michigan history, Northland Center is no more.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Man Wins $100K in a Drawing He Didn’t Know He’d Entered

An Oakland County man has picked up $100,000 from a Michigan Lottery drawing he had no idea he'd entered. Imagine getting an email saying you'd won a huge jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. You'd probably think it was suspicious or even suspect the message was spam, right? That's what happened to the 58-year-old man who was informed via email that he had won.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Eight Great Flint Area Locations for Fall Photos With the Family

Unfortunately, fall will officially be here before we know it. Just over three weeks from now, fall will be officially here. Pumpkin spice lovers are thrilled, but golfers and camping enthusiasts are not. Unfortunately, nothing can be done about it as time stops for no one. Even though summer coming...
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Ferrari From ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Now on Display at Henry Ford

A bit of 80s pop culture has landed in Dearborn. The infamous Ferrari used in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is now on Display at the Henry Ford Museum. The car you saw in the 1986 film was not really a Ferrari. Three replicas were constructed for the movie. The producers thought better of destroying an actual Ferrari, valued at approximately $100,000. Two of the replicas were used for the close-up shots in the movie, while the third car - known as the 'hero car' was used for wide shots and the stunt scenes.
DEARBORN, MI
1470 WFNT

Last Month For Michigan Drive-Ins – Hurry Up and Go!

Well, whether we like it or not, it's officially September now. There are tons of summer activities that we won't get to do anymore until next year. One of our favorites here in Michigan is drive-in movie theaters. There are only 11 digital drive-in theaters left in Michigan, and one of them is right here in Genesee County!
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

14-Year-Old Michigan Girl Dies After Touching Power Line Brought Down by Storms

A teenager from Monroe, Michigan has died after touching a downed power line outside her home. Monday's Severe Weather Left Thousands Without Power. High winds and heavy rain rolled through parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula Monday (8/29) leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power. Reports indicate that more than 300,000 were still without power early Tuesday morning, as Consumers Energy and DTE Energy crews continue their efforts to restore power to customers.
MONROE, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Fall Festival In Lake Orion – What You Need To Know

The Michigan Fall Festival at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion is right around the corner. The fun-filled family event features entertainment, great food, vendors, and more. Canterbury Village is located at 2369 Joslyn Court in Lake Orion. It is just a 40-minute drive from the Flint area and roughly a 35-minute drive from the Lapeer area. The festival will be held right behind the King's Court Castle.
LAKE ORION, MI
1470 WFNT

