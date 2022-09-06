Read full article on original website
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
First Coast News
All female surf competition takes over Jacksonville beach, raising money for a good cause
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Women of all ages and surf levels hit the water Saturday morning for the 24th Annual Sisters of the Sea Surf Classic & Beaches Go Green Women's Pro. “When we all started surfing, there were hardly any girls in the water, and we all wanted...
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
Jacksonville firefighter to climb 110 floors in full gear on anniversary of 9/11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will be making quite a climb this weekend. Jacksonville-native Nick Billups will be climbing 110 floors in full firefighter gear on Sept. 11 in honor of the men and women who died as a result of the terrorist attacks 21 years ago.
Farm Share to distribute meals to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday 8 a.m. until supplies last at the Farm Share distribution with Lake Butler Community Center (155 NW 3rd St., Lake Butler). Recipients...
Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association wants to extend location of USS Orleck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you drive into Downtown Jacksonville over the Main Street Bridge, you can see the USS Orleck docked in the water near the Hyatt Regency Hotel. But, how long will the historic ship continue to be there?. The agreement with the city to keep it at...
‘Be like Guy if you can, live your life:’ Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner laid to rest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Last week Action News Jax was updated about the passing of popular restaurant owner Sarunyu Boosanong also known as Guy. Guy was in the ICU unresponsive for over 2 months after a Father’s day dip in his swimming pool that turned tragic. Today, Guy’s closest...
Looking back at Hurricane Irma 5 years ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are now at the peak of Hurricane season but also a somber anniversary in the tropics. It’s been five years since Hurricane Irma moved over the state of Florida. It brought wide spread flooding across the First Coast, tornadoes and hurricane force winds to the sunshine state.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor
With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
Yulee homeowner told insurance policy may not be renewed because house isn't completed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been week since First Coast News spoke with a woman in Nassau County who had complaints about the time it has taken to build her home. She now tells us her homeowners insurance policy may be terminated. "I'm very tired of it, honestly, t's too...
Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there
Jennifer Brock was on the way to her job as a sous chef at fashionable French restaurant Bistro Aix in Jacksonville’s trendy San Marco neighborhood when she realized that, on a sunny afternoon on busy Interstate 10, she was losing control of her car. She was overdosing, that much she knew. It did not totally surprise her — heroin and crack cocaine were her preferred company. Gripping the ...
elegantislandliving.net
There’s No Place Like Gnome - Brunswick Porchfest
Follow the yellow bricks and gnomes on Sunday, November 13 to find the musical magic at Brunswick Porchfest. That’s right, this awesome community event in Historic Downtown Brunswick is returning for its fourth year and registration is currently open for performers, porch hosts, volunteers, and sponsors. This year’s theme is inspired by The Wizard of Oz and the event’s signature gnome mascot, but you’ll have to do more than tap your ruby slippers to join the celebration.
Jacksonville nonprofit helping ex-offenders re-enter workforce expands to Orlando
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville-based nonprofit helping hundreds of people re-enter the workforce after incarceration is expanding. Orlando is the newest location for Operation New Hope, but they aren't stopping there. Their goal is to create a state-wide network with an office in every major Florida city. Operation New...
'It’s taken a very big toll:' Navy veteran battles months of summer heat with no A/C in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy veteran on Jacksonville’s Westside has been battling the summer heat without the help of a basic necessity here in Florida - air conditioning. With a wife and three kids, this has gone past a comfort thing. Marcell Crisp needs to get his family cooled off for their health and safety.
10NEWS
Military, first responders and teachers sail free on Margaritaville cruise
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated story) Need a vacation? Active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators sail free on the Margaritaville at Sea cruise to the Bahamas. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad,...
News4Jax.com
IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished
A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
5 years since Hurricane Irma: Major storm brought flooding, tornadoes to the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday marks five years since Hurricane Irma began impacting the state of Florida. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh warned Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia to get to their safe spaces by 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
12 Who Care: Ponte Vedre army veteran on a mission to train service dogs for children with autism
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Some people call Erik Kolbow the dog whisperer. The Army veteran trained dogs in the military how to sniff out landmines. Now, he's on a mission to train service dogs for non-verbal children with autism. "I absolutely love it and this is what keeps...
Speakers announced for TEDxJacksonville Conference in October
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Speakers and performers have been announced for the upcoming TEDxJacksonville Conference titled “FRICTION”. The event will feature national and local speakers, with topics spanning space industrialization, maritime archaeology, STEAM, artificial intelligence, civic leadership, business innovation, the DNA of addiction and more. The event will...
First Coast News
