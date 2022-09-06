ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Action News Jax

Farm Share to distribute meals to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday 8 a.m. until supplies last at the Farm Share distribution with Lake Butler Community Center (155 NW 3rd St., Lake Butler). Recipients...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Looking back at Hurricane Irma 5 years ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are now at the peak of Hurricane season but also a somber anniversary in the tropics. It’s been five years since Hurricane Irma moved over the state of Florida. It brought wide spread flooding across the First Coast, tornadoes and hurricane force winds to the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor

With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there

Jennifer Brock was on the way to her job as a sous chef at fashionable French restaurant Bistro Aix in Jacksonville’s trendy San Marco neighborhood when she realized that, on a sunny afternoon on busy Interstate 10, she was losing control of her car. She was overdosing, that much she knew. It did not totally surprise her — heroin and crack cocaine were her preferred company. Gripping the ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
elegantislandliving.net

There’s No Place Like Gnome - Brunswick Porchfest

Follow the yellow bricks and gnomes on Sunday, November 13 to find the musical magic at Brunswick Porchfest. That’s right, this awesome community event in Historic Downtown Brunswick is returning for its fourth year and registration is currently open for performers, porch hosts, volunteers, and sponsors. This year’s theme is inspired by The Wizard of Oz and the event’s signature gnome mascot, but you’ll have to do more than tap your ruby slippers to join the celebration.
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished

A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Speakers announced for TEDxJacksonville Conference in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Speakers and performers have been announced for the upcoming TEDxJacksonville Conference titled “FRICTION”. The event will feature national and local speakers, with topics spanning space industrialization, maritime archaeology, STEAM, artificial intelligence, civic leadership, business innovation, the DNA of addiction and more. The event will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
