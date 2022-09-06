Follow the yellow bricks and gnomes on Sunday, November 13 to find the musical magic at Brunswick Porchfest. That’s right, this awesome community event in Historic Downtown Brunswick is returning for its fourth year and registration is currently open for performers, porch hosts, volunteers, and sponsors. This year’s theme is inspired by The Wizard of Oz and the event’s signature gnome mascot, but you’ll have to do more than tap your ruby slippers to join the celebration.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO