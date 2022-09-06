ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

munaluchi

Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
CBS 46

1 shot, 1 injured at Atlanta bus station, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot early Wednesday morning at the Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police say one person was shot in the groin area and taken to the hospital for treatment. Another man at the scene was pistol-whipped. Officers detained that man after finding a large quantity of drugs on him.
CBS 46

3 airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Highway 27

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people had to be airlifted to Grady Hospital after they were injured in a serious crash on Highway 27 and Welcome Road in Roopville Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles with occupants injured around 5:30 p.m. According to...
Georgia Recorder

Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour

EMERSON, Ga. – A bus with Herschel Walker’s face on it pulled into an Emerson sports complex Wednesday, and out of it stepped Herschel Walker himself, making the first stop in a tour promoting his candidacy for the United States Senate. Walker, a University of Georgia football legend turned mixed martial arts fighter and rightwing […] The post Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery moved to one of the largest state prisons in Georgia

JACKSON, Ga. — The 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged on a Brunswick street were transported to a state prison in Butts County. According to records from the Georgia Department of Corrections, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were transported to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison on August 23. The prison houses offenders who are listed as “Under Death Sentence,” also known as offenders on death row.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

