WJCL
Georgia Southern grad paralyzed after chiropractor visit moves to Shepard Center for rehab
ATLANTA — Recent Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen, who had four arteries dissected after a visit to a chiropractor, has now moved to the Shepard Center in Atlanta to begin rehab. “I try not to look too far ahead, because that can be very overwhelming. Every morning, we...
Missing in Georgia | Family fears worst after Covington woman never made it home
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of Yolanda Brown is pleading for someone to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 53-year-old. Brown's family said she was seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
Constantine Harris, 99, expected to spend the rest of his life as a resident at the Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Cen...
Veteran says he had a stroke inside DeKalb jail because deputies wouldn’t give him cancer drugs
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A veteran is claiming that he had a major stroke while being held in the DeKalb County jail after he was refused his cancer medication. He told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that he is innocent and will likely die in jail while he waits for his day in court.
Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia
Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
With Atlanta Medical Center closing, what’s next for patient care in Fulton County?
ATLANTA — The closing of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center in northeast Atlanta will leave 55,000 patients looking for a new place to get care. But it could also open up some prime land for developers. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts says it’s a valuable piece of property worth more than $100 million.
DeKalb couple left with $56K lien on their home over what they say is error in water billing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County couple who is facing a water bill the price of a Mercedes amid ongoing problems with the county’s water billing system now may be unable to sell their home. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Stone Mountain, where Jazmeen...
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
Atlanta Popeyes employees call cops on woman ordering food for homeless man
ATLANTA — Late one night, while completing her DoorDash delivery, Georgia State student Jo Ortega noticed a man standing near the drive-thru at the Popeyes on Ponce de Leon and Boulevard. He was homeless and, according to Ortega, appeared to be hungry. When she tried to order food for...
CBS 46
1 shot, 1 injured at Atlanta bus station, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot early Wednesday morning at the Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police say one person was shot in the groin area and taken to the hospital for treatment. Another man at the scene was pistol-whipped. Officers detained that man after finding a large quantity of drugs on him.
CBS 46
3 airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Highway 27
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people had to be airlifted to Grady Hospital after they were injured in a serious crash on Highway 27 and Welcome Road in Roopville Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles with occupants injured around 5:30 p.m. According to...
International Business Times
7-Year-Old Left To Die In Hit-And-Run While Walking On Highway At Night
A 7-year-old child in Georgia was left to die after being struck by a passing vehicle while walking on a six-lane highway in the middle of the night, Clayton County Police Department said. The police responded to a report of a hit and run northbound at Southside Commercial Pkwy in...
Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour
EMERSON, Ga. – A bus with Herschel Walker’s face on it pulled into an Emerson sports complex Wednesday, and out of it stepped Herschel Walker himself, making the first stop in a tour promoting his candidacy for the United States Senate. Walker, a University of Georgia football legend turned mixed martial arts fighter and rightwing […] The post Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
fox29.com
Atlanta Popeyes calls police on student trying to buy homeless man food
ATLANTA - A Georgia State University student says workers at an Atlanta Popeyes called the police on her after she tried to buy food for a man experiencing homelessness. Video of the whole ordeal has been seen by more than 5 million people on TikTok. GSU senior Jo Ortega told...
14-year-old DeKalb middle schooler shot in the head, teen charged with his death
CLARKSTON, Ga. — One DeKalb County teenager is dead and another is charged with his death. Clarkston police say they were called to the Parc 1000 Apartments on Montreal Road on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they arrived, they...
11-Month-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Rockmart (Rockmart, GA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash involving an eleven-month-old. The accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart was reported shortly after 6:00 p.m. It is unclear what caused the crash. The 11-year-old [..]
Street racers hold up traffic at intersection in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 50 cars held up traffic overnight in Clayton County. An 11Alive producer came across the drivers blocking Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. People could be seen standing in the street as they watched cars doing donuts. Once the group heard sirens,...
3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery moved to one of the largest state prisons in Georgia
JACKSON, Ga. — The 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged on a Brunswick street were transported to a state prison in Butts County. According to records from the Georgia Department of Corrections, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were transported to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison on August 23. The prison houses offenders who are listed as “Under Death Sentence,” also known as offenders on death row.
Heads up, drivers: Speed camera citations start today in several Georgia school zones
WINDER, Ga. — Drivers who are caught speeding in school zones in two Georgia cities will receive citations starting Tuesday. The cities of Cedartown and Winder both posted a final warning on their social media accounts warning drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. City...
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
