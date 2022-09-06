Read full article on original website
Frank Dick
ADRIAN – Frank Dick, devoted husband and father, proud veteran, and generous philanthropist died Monday morning, September 5, 2022, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor at the age of 96. Frank was born March 8, 1926, on the family farm in Cygnet, Ohio, the son of the late Earl and Edith...
Celebrating 105 years
Margaret Neifer, who turned 105 on Tuesday, waves to a passing car with well wishers during a “drive-by” celebration at Heritage Corner in Bowling Green. Parishioners with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church waved and handed out birthday cards to Neifer during her birthday celebration. The Toledo native graduated from Waite High School and Bowling Green State University, she retired from teaching in 1977 at the former Weston Elementary building.
Marion E. Layman
Marion E. Layman, 97 of Pemberville and formerly of Luckey, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville. He was born on August 4, 1925 to Edward William and Margaret Mary (Davies) Layman, in Webster Twp, OH. He was a 1943 graduate of Webster High School and on June 20, 1954 he married Naomi A. Crow in Buckland, OH. Marion and Naomi raised 2 daughters and have celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Kenneth Delmar Schoeni
Kenneth Delmar Schoeni, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 8, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on January 1, 1931 in Columbiana County, Ohio to the late Frederick and Laura (Grove) Schoeni. He married Rita Mae Edgerton on October 22, 1950 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Local Briefs: 9-9-2022
Come out to the Log Cabin to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday from noon-4 p.m. This is a free family event; be a part of what it take to harvest the crops and get ready for winter. The cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and children will have the chance to help shell corn from the cob, which will help prepare it for parching, hominy and cornmeal.
Senior events: 9-9-2022
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
Paws for Reading at the library
The Wood County District Public Library is continuing its Paws for Reading program every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. through December. Kids can practice reading with the help of Benny the therapy dog and his owner, Carol Treece. Families can schedule a 15-minute appointment slot to meet Benny and to read to him. Benny is a registered therapy dog and often visits organizations like the Wood County Hospital. This is an opportunity for kids to learn about therapy dogs and to inspire a love of reading at a young age.
Memory day care may open soon at senior center
A memory care facility that has been in the making for years in Bowling Green has not been forgotten. At the August meeting, the Wood County Committee on Aging agreed to go along with the release of state fund totalling $35,432 for staffing and supplies. The money is from Older American Act funds.
Pemberville hosts Autumn Brew Hop
PEMBERVILLE — An evening of beverages, food, shopping, live entertainment, and children’s activities in downtown \ will be held Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m. as Pemberville hosts its first Autumn Brew Hop. Participants will purchase a commemorative “Autumn Brew Hop” mug for $16 and receive a ticket that...
VIDEO: New Luckey Branch Library opens
LUCKEY – After more than 30 years in its current location downtown, the Luckey Branch Library will open its new doors today during a grand opening celebration. The branch is moving to the former Troy-Webster American Legion property, 335 Park Drive, which the Pemberville Public Library System purchased in December 2020.
Culture change in Rossford PD
ROSSFORD — The Rossford Police Department is at your service. At the first Citizens Police Academy session, the participants learned how the department has evolved. “I don’t want a ‘just writing tickets’ attitude,” said Police Chief Todd Kitzler said of the modern department. “It’s been a culture change.”
Jackson leads Knights to shootout title
PERRYSBURG — Otsego won the third Northern Buckeye Conference girls golf shootout at Crosswinds Golf Course Thursday, shooting 192 to defeat second place Rossford (198), the host. Medalist Elizabeth Jackson shot a 39 to lead Otsego while Lake golfer Sarah Patrick shot 44. Rossford golfer Haley Hogan, Woodmore golfer...
Jackets overcome pressure to down Bobcats, 4-1
PERRYSBURG — Emotions were running high when Perrysburg and Bowling Green faced off in a girls tennis match Thursday. In tennis mental mistakes often make the difference between winning and losing, and it was visibly obvious players on both teams wanted to win. In the end, Perrysburg won the...
Students creating neighborhood bottleneck in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — An increased police presence may soon be seen in a neighborhood near Perrysburg High School, after a neighbor brought a student parking issue to city council on Tuesday. Cheryl Swisher, a resident of the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood, addressed council about parents and students blocking the roads and...
Jefferson wins MAC Diversity & Inclusion Award
CLEVELAND – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced Friday that Bowling Green State University has claimed the MAC Diversity & Inclusion Institution Award for the first time in program history. Taylor Jefferson, assistant athletic director for Marketing and Brand Enhancement at BGSU, was named winner of the MAC Diversity & Inclusion Administrator Award.
VIDEO: Artist paints mural in downtown BG ahead of Black Swamp Arts Festival
A mural by Toledo-based artist, Michael Osborne, will welcome participating artists to the 29th Annual Black Swamp Arts Festival’s Artist Hospitality Suite, and will be on display to the public throughout the festival. Osborne has practiced art for over 20 years, and uses a photo realistic style in both...
Jackets defeat Bobcats, 49-13, to open NLL play
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg took a 42-7 halftime lead and opened Northern Lakes League play by defeating Bowling Green, 49-13, at Steinecker Stadium Friday. The Yellow Jackets, which accumulated 505 total offensive yards, are 3-1 overall, while BG falls to 1-3. Perrysburg senior quarterback T.J. Takats completed 16-of-21 passes for...
Notre Dame coach still has Bowling Green in her blood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — New University of Notre Dame head women’s golf coach Caroline Powers-Ellis still has Bowling Green in her blood. The All-Big Ten Golfer of the Year at Michigan State and brother of Bowling Green State University men’s golf coach John Powers had humble beginnings.
Elmwood’s playmakers have their priorities straight
FOSTORIA— Elmwood 6-foot, 245-pound senior Zach May knows the Royals’ offensive line does not have to provide too much of an opening for the Royals’ playmakers. Give them a little running room, and the next thing you know they are breaking tackles, running through defenders, and cutting and zig-sagging past defenders.
Plan commission finishes zoning work, now on to BG council
The Bowling Green Planning Commission finished their work on the city’s proposed zoning code draft Wednesday – but not before issues like walkability, electronic signage and even backyard chickens got an airing. The commission voted unanimously to move the code, with their own series of recommendations, on to...
