ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Two Jackpot-Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Texas: Are You A Winner?

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmwD1_0hkRSRcQ00
Photo: Getty Images

Two lucky Texas residents could be a whole lot richer — all they need to do is claim their lottery tickets !

Two winning tickets were sold in the Lone Star State from Monday (September 5) night's Two Step drawing, according to KDAF . These jackpot-winning tickets were worth $200,000 , and the winners will reportedly share the big prize.

One ticket was sold at Circle K on State Highway 151 in San Antonio while the other was sold at Main Street Food Mart on East Main Street in Robstown. Both tickets matched all four winning numbers (1-4-10-25) and the bonus number 2.

These winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their tickets.

In more Texas lottery news, a Laredo resident claimed a $3 million winning ticket in the 500X Loteria Spectacular game on August 31. The day before, a New Braunfels resident claimed a $2 million prize in the Premier Cash scratch ticket game.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Robstown, TX
City
Laredo, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Lone Star, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#Jackpot#Main Street Food Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy