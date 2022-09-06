Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff Police arrest convicted felon in possession of a handgun and more.
REDDING, Calif. — A routine traffic stop Friday morning leads to an arrest. According to the Red Bluff Police Department early Friday morning, officers made a traffic stop on the 700 Block of Oak Street. Officers spoke with the driver and identified him as Armando Acevedo-Zepeda, it was learned...
kymkemp.com
Slooooow Chase, Spike Strip, End With Driver in the Humboldt County Jail
Giving OJ Simpson’s pursuit a run for slowest ever, a driver fled law enforcement headed southbound on Hwy 101 for over 22 miles at speeds that never topped 40 mph and often were less than 20 mph. A spike strip finally disabled the vehicle and officers arrested Ginger Porter for a DUI.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County DA determines officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve 2020 was justified
REDDING, Calif. — Nearly two years after a woman was shot and killed by police following a series of violent encounters, the Shasta County District Attorney has determined that the shooting was lawful. According to prosecutors, Tara Liubakka called 911 on December 24, 2020, around 5:30 a.m. and told...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Deadly police shooting in Shasta County justified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney ruled a deadly police shooting justified. On Dec. 24, 2020, prosecutors say Tara Liubakka called 911 saying she was on drugs, had been assaulted, was suicidal and that she shot someone. Tim Valdez, a shooting victim, survived and said Liubakka shot...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:24 p.m.: Major Injuries] Motorcyclist Unconscious, Motorcycle Caught Fire Near Fortuna
The number 2 (outside) lane of northbound Hwy 101 is blocked after a motorcyclist crashed between Main Street and Palmer. The motorcyclist is unconscious but breathing, according to the first reports from the scene. City ambulance is responding to the scene. The motorcycle caught fire but is no longer in...
actionnewsnow.com
Arson suspect arrested in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was arrested for arson on Wednesday in Shasta County, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said. Michael Bovard of Big Bend was arrested in connection with an incident in August when four fires were started. The USFS says Bovard is suspected of stealing a vehicle...
krcrtv.com
CHP makes early morning DUI arrest in Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a man has been arrested early Friday morning in Redding for driving under the influence. Around 2 a.m. CHP officers say they found a car about 100 feet down a steep embankment along Highway 44 East at Airport Road. The vehicle suffered major front-end rollover damage and had to be towed out.
kymkemp.com
Trinity Officer Arrested After Calling for Help While Intoxicated, Says Sheriff Saxon
An off-duty deputy with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Seth Ruiz, was arrested for 647(f), public intoxication, on the evening of Tuesday, September 6 by fellow officers. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, who spoke to us by phone, Ruiz, who was off duty, “called for help.” Saxon said, “The...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire This Afternoon Began to Spread to Vegetation Near Centerville Beach
About 3:45 p.m., a vehicle caught fire in the 8000 block of Centerville Road west of Ferndale. The occupant safely got out of the vehicle, but the flames started to spread into nearby brush. When firefighters arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The fire did not...
krcrtv.com
Tehama County man convicted for motorcycle dragging murder
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances of torture and more during a trial on Wednesday. According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, the incident occurred late in the evening on Feb. 8, 2021 at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Franzel Road in Red Bluff. Local police said Cain was living in the apartment beneath the victim, 62-year-old Johnny Lee Gregory, Jr., at the time. For reasons undetermined, the DA's office said Cain beat Gregory inside his apartment, tied a rope around his feet and threw him down the stairs to the sidewalk below—knocking him unconscious.
krcrtv.com
Deputies arrest man allegedly stealing catalytic converters near Trinidad
TRINIDAD, Calif. — Deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect they say was attempting to take catalytic converters from cars parked at Luffenholtz Beach. According to the HCSO, on Sept. 4 a man on the beach heard the sound of power tools and found the...
krcrtv.com
Update on evacuation orders for the Mountain Fire
REDDING, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for Siskiyou, CA beginning at 6:36 pm and ending at 11:36 pm. Mountain Fire West of Gazelle - Evacuation Order for Zones 5102-B & 5203. If you are in this area evacuate immediately.
kymkemp.com
Lost? Stolen? Ran Out of Juice?
About 11 this morning, someone parked this electric wheelchair on Redwood Drive in front of the Chevron gas station. It’s still there…. Some of the possible reasons for the lone scooter we’ve received include…. Was the vehicle abandoned after being stolen?. Could an intoxicated user have stumbled away?
actionnewsnow.com
Crews stop forward spread of Basler Fire in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Basler Fire in Tehama County on Friday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. The fire broke out in the area of Highway 36 West and Basler Road and burned 14.5 acres, and is 75% contained.
kymkemp.com
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
kymkemp.com
Large Convoy East of Alderpoint
California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
kymkemp.com
Reports of Shots Fired at a Bonfire Near Carlotta Led to a Tense Situation
A large number of sirens disturbed the peace of the small town of Carlotta last night. About 10:25 p.m., firefighters responding to the report of a debris fire on Fir Loop Court just east of Carlotta heard multiple shots being fired, according to the scanner. “We’d like to have [the...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police arrest woman suspected of distributing fentanyl
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department's Bike Team says they arrested a woman Thursday who was suspected of delivering fentanyl into downtown Redding. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a potential suspect, 34-year-old Tara Detrant of Anderson on September 1. A search warrant was issued for...
actionnewsnow.com
Nearly 150 PG&E customers without power in Shasta Lake after car crashes into pole
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - 141 PG&E customers are without power in the Shasta Lake area near Old Oregon Trail on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at about 10:11 a.m., and the estimated restoration time is 2 a.m. on Sunday.
kymkemp.com
Hwy 36 Closed After Truck Pulling a Trailer With Three Horses Caught Fire
A little after 5 p.m., a blue Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer caught fire east of the junction with Hwy 3 around mile marker 32 on Hwy 36 in Trinity County. “All three occupants out,” Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo told us. “Three horses got out.”
