ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 4

Related
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Deadly police shooting in Shasta County justified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney ruled a deadly police shooting justified. On Dec. 24, 2020, prosecutors say Tara Liubakka called 911 saying she was on drugs, had been assaulted, was suicidal and that she shot someone. Tim Valdez, a shooting victim, survived and said Liubakka shot...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
City
Blue Lake, CA
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Arson suspect arrested in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was arrested for arson on Wednesday in Shasta County, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said. Michael Bovard of Big Bend was arrested in connection with an incident in August when four fires were started. The USFS says Bovard is suspected of stealing a vehicle...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

CHP makes early morning DUI arrest in Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a man has been arrested early Friday morning in Redding for driving under the influence. Around 2 a.m. CHP officers say they found a car about 100 feet down a steep embankment along Highway 44 East at Airport Road. The vehicle suffered major front-end rollover damage and had to be towed out.
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wanted Man#Crime#Humboldt County Sheriff
krcrtv.com

Tehama County man convicted for motorcycle dragging murder

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances of torture and more during a trial on Wednesday. According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, the incident occurred late in the evening on Feb. 8, 2021 at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Franzel Road in Red Bluff. Local police said Cain was living in the apartment beneath the victim, 62-year-old Johnny Lee Gregory, Jr., at the time. For reasons undetermined, the DA's office said Cain beat Gregory inside his apartment, tied a rope around his feet and threw him down the stairs to the sidewalk below—knocking him unconscious.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Update on evacuation orders for the Mountain Fire

REDDING, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for Siskiyou, CA beginning at 6:36 pm and ending at 11:36 pm. Mountain Fire West of Gazelle - Evacuation Order for Zones 5102-B & 5203. If you are in this area evacuate immediately.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kymkemp.com

Lost? Stolen? Ran Out of Juice?

About 11 this morning, someone parked this electric wheelchair on Redwood Drive in front of the Chevron gas station. It’s still there…. Some of the possible reasons for the lone scooter we’ve received include…. Was the vehicle abandoned after being stolen?. Could an intoxicated user have stumbled away?
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews stop forward spread of Basler Fire in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Basler Fire in Tehama County on Friday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. The fire broke out in the area of Highway 36 West and Basler Road and burned 14.5 acres, and is 75% contained.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire

On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Large Convoy East of Alderpoint

California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
ALDERPOINT, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police arrest woman suspected of distributing fentanyl

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department's Bike Team says they arrested a woman Thursday who was suspected of delivering fentanyl into downtown Redding. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a potential suspect, 34-year-old Tara Detrant of Anderson on September 1. A search warrant was issued for...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy