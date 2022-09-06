Read full article on original website
California health officials investigate US' 2nd possible monkeypox death: 5 outbreak updates
Health officials in California are investigating whether monkeypox contributed to the death of a patient who tested positive for the virus, CBS News reported Sept. 8. Los Angeles County health officials said they are working with state and federal health officials to investigate the death and that an autopsy is being performed.
