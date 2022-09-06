DADE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS DETROIT) - Investigators in Georgia have identified a man believed to be responsible for the death of a Michigan woman nearly 34 years ago.According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), authorities named Henry Fredrick Wise (also known as Hoss Wise) as the man responsible for the death of Stacey Chahorski, of Norton Shores. On Dec.16, 1988, a woman's body was found by the Dade County Sheriff's Office, about 5 miles from the Alabama Stateline on Interstate 59. Chahorski, who was reported missing in January 1989, was identified 33 years later using a new type of genealogy investigation that was used in other cold cases.Authorities say GBI agents sought the FBI for assistance on the case and identified Wise as Chahorski's killer through advanced testing, interviewing family and obtaining further DNA for comparison. Wise, who was 34 at the time, was a truck driver and traveled through Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Birmingham, Alabama, to Nashville. Investigators say Wise had a criminal record and his arrests predated mandatory DNA testing after a felony arrest. In 1999, he was killed in a car crash at Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina.

5 DAYS AGO