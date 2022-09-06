Read full article on original website
Related
Skeletal remains of ‘Baby Girl’ found in Tennessee 37 years ago finally identified as those of a missing Indiana teen
The remains of a teenage girl found more than three decades ago in Tennessee have finally been identified with the help of forensic genetic genealogy testing, officials announced Tuesday. The skeletal remains were discovered April 3, 1985, in Campbell County, Tennessee, and authorities believed they belonged to a white female,...
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
Body found in Tennessee confirmed as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
A body discovered near the abduction site of a missing Tennessee jogger was confirmed as Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis Police Department said Tuesday.
Georgia investigators identify man accused of killing Michigan woman nearly 34 years ago
DADE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS DETROIT) - Investigators in Georgia have identified a man believed to be responsible for the death of a Michigan woman nearly 34 years ago.According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), authorities named Henry Fredrick Wise (also known as Hoss Wise) as the man responsible for the death of Stacey Chahorski, of Norton Shores. On Dec.16, 1988, a woman's body was found by the Dade County Sheriff's Office, about 5 miles from the Alabama Stateline on Interstate 59. Chahorski, who was reported missing in January 1989, was identified 33 years later using a new type of genealogy investigation that was used in other cold cases.Authorities say GBI agents sought the FBI for assistance on the case and identified Wise as Chahorski's killer through advanced testing, interviewing family and obtaining further DNA for comparison. Wise, who was 34 at the time, was a truck driver and traveled through Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Birmingham, Alabama, to Nashville. Investigators say Wise had a criminal record and his arrests predated mandatory DNA testing after a felony arrest. In 1999, he was killed in a car crash at Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina.
