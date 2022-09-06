ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pamlico County, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

EDITORIAL: Beaufort’s land use plan needs more planning

Beaufort Town Council members are scheduled to discuss and possibly approve a major update to the town’s Land Use Plan but in so doing they may be overlooking one very important component - the impact on residents, visitors and the economic future of the town. Carteret County towns as...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

9/11 to be remembered in a big way in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge #1710 and P.A.W.S. (Pet Adoption & Welfare Society) is planning its annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11. The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

$100,000 prize arrives just before Craven County man’s first child

RALEIGH, N.C. – Douglas Hurlock of Havelock, a soon-to-be-father for the first time, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. “Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock said. Hurlock said he bought a Spectacular Riches ticket because his first choice was sold out. “I gave […]
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 8, 9 & 10

Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Carolina East. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Terry Townsend, Beaufort. Terry Townsend, 60 of...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Steven Jones, 65; incomplete

Steven Dennis Jones, 65, of Morehead City, NC, died Friday, September 2nd, 2022, in Raleigh, NC. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County to offer free drop-off for hazardous household items

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Carteret County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at an upcoming household hazardous waste collection event. This event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept....
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Volunteers sought for International Coastal Cleanup in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — Volunteers are needed for a coastal cleanup event slated for 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Litter Free Land and Sea is partnering with the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Carteret County government and the towns of Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores for the beach cleanup during International Coastal Cleanup.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret to eye hiring planning director, assistant to manager

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret might have a planning director by the end of this year, for the first time since Brandon Hawke left about seven years ago. Town commissioners are expected to consider the idea during their meeting Monday night in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting. The session will begin at 6 p.m.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WITN

New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hurricane Earl creates rip currents, flooding concerns

NEWPORT - The National Weather Service in Newport is cautioning swimmers about an extended high risk of rip currents along the North Carolina beaches as well as a significant increase in coastal flooding as Hurricane Earl churns over 900 miles offshore. According to the weather service news release and graphics,...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man’s massive swordfish catch has been certified as a new state record. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Cary Carney caught the 504-pound, 8-ounce fish about 55 miles off of the Morehead City coast on Aug. 21. He was fishing aboard the Willow B, captained by his son, Brandon Carney, in roughly 1,300-foot-deep water when they found the “sword of a lifetime.”
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Beaufort Hotel gets national recognition

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Why was the 133-room Beaufort Hotel named the best boutique hotel in America by USA Today? Officials say it isn’t just because of the hotel’s impressive river views. “Right now small businesses drive the backbone of our country and Beaufort Hotel is one example,” said Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. “They provide […]
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on. Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.
NEW BERN, NC

