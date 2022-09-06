Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
County sees significant drop in commercial fishing during last 2 decades
— Commercial fishermen in Carteret County have generally landed between 5 million and 9 million pounds of fish and shellfish per year for the past 15 years, including 7.4 million pounds in 2020, the latest year available. But there was a long period of time, including as recently as the...
carolinacoastonline.com
EDITORIAL: Beaufort’s land use plan needs more planning
Beaufort Town Council members are scheduled to discuss and possibly approve a major update to the town’s Land Use Plan but in so doing they may be overlooking one very important component - the impact on residents, visitors and the economic future of the town. Carteret County towns as...
Reward raised to $25,000 in death of 2 North Carolina brothers
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A reward has been increased for information in a double homicide investigation involving two brothers who were found dead more than a month ago, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said. Phillip and William Fulcher were killed more than a month ago in Atlantic, and Sheriff Asa Buck said during a news […]
Tunnel to Towers pays off 21 mortgages, including late Jones County Sheriff
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WNCT) — The late sheriff of Jones County was one of 21 people around the country who had their mortgage paid off by the organization Tunnel to Towers. In a media release on its website, the organization listed Danny Heath, who was sheriff of Jones County from 2010 until his death in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
9/11 to be remembered in a big way in Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge #1710 and P.A.W.S. (Pet Adoption & Welfare Society) is planning its annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11. The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on...
$100,000 prize arrives just before Craven County man’s first child
RALEIGH, N.C. – Douglas Hurlock of Havelock, a soon-to-be-father for the first time, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. “Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock said. Hurlock said he bought a Spectacular Riches ticket because his first choice was sold out. “I gave […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 8, 9 & 10
Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Carolina East. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Terry Townsend, Beaufort. Terry Townsend, 60 of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Steven Jones, 65; incomplete
Steven Dennis Jones, 65, of Morehead City, NC, died Friday, September 2nd, 2022, in Raleigh, NC. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
carolinacoastonline.com
County to offer free drop-off for hazardous household items
CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Carteret County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at an upcoming household hazardous waste collection event. This event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept....
Former Engineering Executive Sentenced For Rigging Bids, Defrauding North Carolina DOT
A former executive of Contech Engineered Solutions LLC (Contech) was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment on Thursday in New Bern, North Carolina, for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes targeting the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). Following a week-long trial in the
WITN
Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Volunteers sought for International Coastal Cleanup in Carteret County
CARTERET COUNTY — Volunteers are needed for a coastal cleanup event slated for 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Litter Free Land and Sea is partnering with the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Carteret County government and the towns of Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores for the beach cleanup during International Coastal Cleanup.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret to eye hiring planning director, assistant to manager
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret might have a planning director by the end of this year, for the first time since Brandon Hawke left about seven years ago. Town commissioners are expected to consider the idea during their meeting Monday night in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting. The session will begin at 6 p.m.
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
newbernnow.com
Attention Craeberne Forest Subdivision Residents: Public Hearing to Rezone Land on Sept. 13
Last weekend New Bern Now was contacted by residents of Craeberne Forest Subdivision. A few “notice of public hearing” signs were placed in the subdivision and citizens wanted to know what the hearing was about. According to Notice of Hearings: Ordinance Amendments and Rezonings, “State statutes require that...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hurricane Earl creates rip currents, flooding concerns
NEWPORT - The National Weather Service in Newport is cautioning swimmers about an extended high risk of rip currents along the North Carolina beaches as well as a significant increase in coastal flooding as Hurricane Earl churns over 900 miles offshore. According to the weather service news release and graphics,...
WITN
‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man’s massive swordfish catch has been certified as a new state record. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Cary Carney caught the 504-pound, 8-ounce fish about 55 miles off of the Morehead City coast on Aug. 21. He was fishing aboard the Willow B, captained by his son, Brandon Carney, in roughly 1,300-foot-deep water when they found the “sword of a lifetime.”
Beaufort Hotel gets national recognition
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Why was the 133-room Beaufort Hotel named the best boutique hotel in America by USA Today? Officials say it isn’t just because of the hotel’s impressive river views. “Right now small businesses drive the backbone of our country and Beaufort Hotel is one example,” said Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. “They provide […]
WITN
Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on. Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.
Comments / 0