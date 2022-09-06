NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO