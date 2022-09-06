Arkansas ranked No. 16 in AP Poll after win over Cincinnati

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up to No. 16 in the AP Poll on Tuesday after taking down Cincinnati 31-24 on Saturday.

The Hogs went from No. 19 last week to No. 16 this week.

Here’s the full AP Poll for September 6, 2022:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Notre Dame

9. Baylor

10. Southern California

11. Oklahoma State

12. Florida

13. Utah

14. Michigan State

15. Miami

16. Arkansas

17. Pittsburgh

18. North Carolina State

19. Wisconsin

20. Kentucky

21. BYU

22. Ole Miss

23. Wake Forest

24. Tennessee

25. Houston

