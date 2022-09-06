ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas ranked No. 16 in AP Poll after win over Cincinnati

By Courtney Mims
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up to No. 16 in the AP Poll on Tuesday after taking down Cincinnati 31-24 on Saturday.

The Hogs went from No. 19 last week to No. 16 this week.

Here’s the full AP Poll for September 6, 2022:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Notre Dame

9. Baylor

10. Southern California

11. Oklahoma State

12. Florida

13. Utah

14. Michigan State

15. Miami

16. Arkansas

17. Pittsburgh

18. North Carolina State

19. Wisconsin

20. Kentucky

21. BYU

22. Ole Miss

23. Wake Forest

24. Tennessee

25. Houston

Comments / 1

247Sports

Final injury report: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gave the final injury report on his team on Thursday on 107.5 on Carolina Calls in preparation for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The news was largely expected, but good for the Gamecocks. The second-year head coach noted a very similar...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Wegner shows off big bat in Arkansas baseball scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn suggested Wednesday that Creighton transfer outfielder Jared Wegner would likely be a middle of the order bat for the Razorbacks this season. Wegner showed a glimpse of why on Thursday when he bombed a three-run blast and new teammate...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
