Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks Resources For Suicide Awareness Month & Self-Care September [WATCH]

By India Monee&#39;, Justin Thomas
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irmpJ_0hkRRCaY00

It is Suicide Awareness Month & Self-Care September so Counselor Yunetta Spring is loaded with resources.  Self-care goes beyond massages and pedicures, and Spring talks about how the importance of taking care of yourself goes into preventing depression which could lead to suicide. Hear the resources and information that our favorite counselor has to offer for the month of September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yxIL_0hkRRCaY00

