Man shot, hospitalized after exchanging words with another driver on Southfield Freeway in Detroit
The search is on for a suspect in an apparent road rage shooting on the Southfield Freeway between Joy and Plymouth in Detroit late Saturday night that sent a man to the hospital.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon. Police say two vehicles fired shots at each other. Both victims were shot multiple times, one of them fatally. Investigators processed a scene on Joy Road near Trinity and Spinoza near...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
Detroit police searching for missing woman with a mental illness
Tanisha Moore, 31, of Detroit was last seen on August 31 in the 11600 block of Belleterre in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
Detroit News
Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured
Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old barricaded gunman arrested at Troy home after overnight standoff with police
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after an almost 9-hour standoff with Troy police. Livernois Road was closed between Big Beaver and Maple during the incident. The Troy Police Department received a call Friday at 11:43 p.m. from a woman who said she'd...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heavy police presence at Westland church; MSP say suspect taken into custody with gunshot wound
WESTLAND, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working with the Westland Police Department to investigate a shooting. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. Friday (Sept 9) in the area of the Palmer Road Baptist Church at 33740 Palmer Road in Westland. Michigan State Police said one suspect is in...
fox2detroit.com
OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
Have you seen Lawrence? Detroit police searching for 75-year-old man, missing 2 weeks
Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in locating 75-year-old Lawrence Lowe, who has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was driving a black 2011 Ford Escape and did not return home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 38-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 38-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. Patricia Robinson was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 8) in the 11700 block of Coyle Street in Detroit. Police said she was last seen wearing khaki shorts, and a black fanny pack.
String of crimes — including fatal shooting, robbery of 2 others — at vacant Detroit home targeted pizza delivery drivers
A vacant home in Detroit has been a hot spot for crime against pizza delivery drivers after two people were robbed and another was shot and killed at the location in recent days, police said on Thursday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vehicle used to give back to Detroit community has been found
DETROIT – A Detroit grassroots organization vehicle that was stolen was found Saturday morning. The founder of Hey Yall Detroit Charmane Neal spotted her organization’s vehicle at 8 a.m. with the suspects driving it. Neal called Detroit police and had the vehicle towed. According to an Instagram post...
Detroit News
State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
Police searching for 2 suspects wanted for stealing from northwest Detroit gas station
Information on a pair of alleged robbers is being sought by police after two suspects took items from a Detroit gas station this week. DPD released surveillance footage of two male suspects wanted in connection to the case on Friday
Dearborn police arrest 62-year-old resident for indecent exposure while driving
Dearborn police say they have arrested a 62-year-old resident for reportedly driving around naked while touching himself.
Detroit News
Dad speaks out after 22-year-old son shot in 'senseless' Southfield carjacking
Southfield — Paul Schultz is happy he doesn't have to plan a funeral for his 22-year-old son after he was shot during a carjacking in August. It could have been much worse, Schultz said. His son, Justin Schultz, was shot in the thigh, severing his femoral artery during a...
Reward increased for Ypsilanti murder suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of a murder in Ypsilanti in June.The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering the reward in hopes of capturing 19 year-old Coreyon Brown, who is accused in a fatal shooting in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti on June 28. Police say the incident was triggered by an argument on Facebook that led to the fatal shooting outside of the victim's home."Brown's alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan in a press release. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."Brown is described as a black male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 866-865-8477.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend
Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
nbc24.com
Toledo police respond to 2 overnight shootings with 1 victim dead, 1 seriously injured
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating two early Thursday morning shootings. According to police reports, officers first responded to a reported person shot at Elm and Hudson streets just after 1 a.m. On scene they found 27-year-old Melvin Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
