ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon. Police say two vehicles fired shots at each other. Both victims were shot multiple times, one of them fatally. Investigators processed a scene on Joy Road near Trinity and Spinoza near...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inkster, MI
Inkster, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured

Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Violent Crime#Fox
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 38-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 38-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. Patricia Robinson was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 8) in the 11700 block of Coyle Street in Detroit. Police said she was last seen wearing khaki shorts, and a black fanny pack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vehicle used to give back to Detroit community has been found

DETROIT – A Detroit grassroots organization vehicle that was stolen was found Saturday morning. The founder of Hey Yall Detroit Charmane Neal spotted her organization’s vehicle at 8 a.m. with the suspects driving it. Neal called Detroit police and had the vehicle towed. According to an Instagram post...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Reward increased for Ypsilanti murder suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of a murder in Ypsilanti in June.The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering the reward in hopes of capturing 19 year-old Coreyon Brown, who is accused in a fatal shooting in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti on June 28. Police say the incident was triggered by an argument on Facebook that led to the fatal shooting outside of the victim's home."Brown's alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan in a press release. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."Brown is described as a black male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 866-865-8477.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend

Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy