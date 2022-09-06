FBI responds to $112K robbery at Bronx post office, USPS worker pistol-whipped

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Bronx post office was robbed and a worker was pistol-whipped just before the location opened for the day Tuesday, police said.

It happened as the 56-year-old postal worker opened the gate to the 1163 Castle Hill Ave. branch in Unionport around 7 a.m.

The suspect had previously pulled up in a white Honda Odyssey and was lying in wait outside the branch, authorities said.

The thief pistol-whipped the woman, forced her and her husband inside and told them "Don't be stupid." He then ordered the couple back to the safe.

He made off with $112,000 in cash, 10 boxes of blank money orders and demanded the printer.

This occurred more than a week after the Q44 Bar & Grill next door was broken into, requiring the replacement of two plate glass windows.

It wasn't immediately clear if both crimes were connected.

A local resident said he's fed up.

"I [see] how the city is being run and everything," he added. "It's just a lot of crime everywhere you go. It's just getting worse and worse."

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is leading the investigation in conjunction with the FBI and NYPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Postal Inspection Service at 212-330-5266.

An investigation is ongoing.