WKYT 27
Crews recover vehicle over embankment
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver was injured in a crash in Rockcastle County that sent a vehicle over a 300 foot embankment. Mount Vernon Firefighters responded to the scene of an injury accident on I-75 South near mile marker 57. A single occupant was extricated from the vehicle...
Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
3 dead after shooting in Paintsville; murder investigation underway
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A murder investigation is underway after three people were killed Friday morning in a shooting in Paintsville, Kentucky State Police say. Troopers say the incident along Depot Street happened after the suspect was involved in an officer-involved shooting. He was taken into custody afterward in Greentown on state Route 581.
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members are shocked and saddened after a deadly shooting took place in Paintsville on Friday. “Nothing like this should happen here in Paintsville, Kentucky. I’m not saying it would never happen, because here we are standing today. It happened,” Nella Smothers said. Officers...
Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
‘Septemberfest’ kicks off in Louisa, Noah Thompson performs
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Celebrating 200 years as a town, Louisa kicked off ‘Septemberfest’ with a performance from Noah Thompson. Thousands gathered Friday evening to celebrate the town and listen to local music. Headlining the slate of local musicians was American Idol winner, Noah Thompson. “No matter what...
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. It wasn’t until she and her son were...
