PHOTOS: See the new LIRR terminal at Penn Station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A new brighter and bigger Long Island Rail Road Concourse at Penn Station was unveiled Tuesday by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The concourse, which is utilized by over half of Penn Station’s 600,000 daily users, was widened to 57 feet from the previous 30 feet and its ceilings were also raised to 18 feet.

The new LIRR terminal Photo credit Marc A. Hermann/MTA

Photo credit Marc A. Hermann/MTA

"Penn Station isn't just the busiest transit hub in North America, it is also the beating heart of New York City, and for too long it hasn't provided an experience worthy of New Yorkers," Hochul said. "Today, we're raising the roof on Penn Station — literally and figuratively - and paving the way for a better future as we unveil a wider, brighter Long Island Rail Road concourse. We're one step closer to making Penn a world-class transit hub and making New York an even more livable, and lovable, city."

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber walking through the new LIRR terminal with Governor Kathy Hochul Photo credit Marc A. Hermann/MTA

Photo credit Marc A. Hermann/MTA

The LIRR terminal, which stretches from Seventh Avenue near the 1/2/3 subway to Eighth Avenue near the A/C/E subway, now also features 9,500 square feet of programmable color changing LED ceiling lights along with ample natural light.

Governor Kathy Hochul Photo credit Marc A. Hermann/MTA

"This wider, brighter LIRR concourse is just a glimpse of what is coming -- not only LIRR riders but for all New Yorkers,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “Governor Hochul has prioritized fixing Penn Station, and this project shows the MTA is ready to finish transforming the crummy terminal New Yorkers have been suffering with for 50-plus years into a world-class facility."

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber Photo credit Marc A. Hermann/MTA

The remodeling is part of a full-scale reconstruction of Penn Station and one of three major projects going on in the LIRR concourse.