Expert Analysis: Leadership, Physicality, and Improvement
Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley in their weekly edition of The Day After show to break down North Carolina's road win over Georgia State. A microcosm of the Tar Heel season played out in the 60 minutes of action down in old Turner Field in Atlanta, and Staples and Sanders had these takeaways on a win that improved Mack Brown's Tar Heels to 3-0 on the young season ...
The Day After: Three and None
North Carolina went down to Georgia and handled its deed of the day against the Panthers of Georgia State. While it was particularly 'unpretty' at times, the end result is what matters. The Day After podcast crew of Buck Sanders, Jason Staples and Tommy Ashley break down the win, which pushed the Heels to 3-0 on the season.
What we learned about Wake Forest Football in 45-25 win at Vanderbilt
The Demon Deacons (2-0) had their first road test of the 2022 season Saturday, and they passed with flying colors in a 45-25 victory over Vanderbilt (2-1) in Nashville. With.
Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family
Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
