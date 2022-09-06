Read full article on original website
71 House Democrats warn Pelosi against including Manchin's permitting deal in government funding bill
Nearly a third of House Democrats warned Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday against tying this month's must-pass government funding bill to legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is desired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Seventy-one House Democrats penned a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., warning that the bill's inclusion will...
Fox News
TUCKER CARLSON: Queen Elizabeth II is being attacked by some because she lived in a better time
Queen Elizabeth II died today in Scotland, as you likely know, at the age of 96. She was the longest serving monarch in British history. She was born in one world and died in another. It's not easy to maintain your dignity while living in the public eye. Most of us could not pull it off for an afternoon. Queen Elizabeth did it for more than 70 years.
U.K.・
‘Fox News Sunday’ on September 11, 2022
BREAM (voice-over): King Charles addresses a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth after her unprecedented 70 years on the throne. As tributes pour in from around the globe, questions rise about how the new monarch will reign. U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, Jane Hartley, joins us to talk about the Queen's...
Tim Kennedy offers message of hope on 21st anniversary of 9/11: 'I want Americans to remember who we are'
"Save Our Allies" co-founder Tim Kennedy reflected on the impact the September 11 terrorist attacks had on uniting the nation and the world despite differences. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, Kennedy reminded Americans of the country's strength when standing together. 9/11 FAMILY MEMBER ‘REMINDS’ POLITICIANS BEHIND ‘BORDER’ NO ONE...
Rand Paul blasts DC priorities: No one hit by severe Kentucky floods asked me to send more foreign aid
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., called out the "enormous disconnect" between Congress' priorities and those of their constituents, as billions of taxpayer dollars have gone to foreign aid while people in his own state have little to no help with deadly flood recovery. On "The Ingraham Angle," host Laura Ingraham said...
Fox News
LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are cratering, and yet they want everyone to believe that the opposite is true
Laura Ingraham discusses how the Democrats are looking to push their "lame attempts" at messaging their failures because they have zero compliments to point to for the midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I decided on Friday night that it's time to simplify things for everyone. You're all...
Congressman introduces resolution urging all 50 states to include 9/11 in K-12 curriculum
Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., Friday introduced a House Resolution encouraging states to include lessons about 9/11 in their K-12 curriculum "so that the American people may never forget that fateful day." The resolution states "Failing to educate the next generation of Americans about the events of September 11, 2001, would...
If Trump endorsed GOP nominees lose in November, does the former president take a 2024 hit?
There’s no debating that former President Donald Trump remains the most popular, influential, and powerful politician in the Republican Party. Nearly two years after his 2020 election defeat, the former president continues to play a kingmaker’s role in GOP primaries as he moves towards launching another White House bid in 2024. And while a handful of his endorsed candidates suffered high profile defeats early this election cycle, the vast majority of candidates he’s backed in competitive Republican primaries won their nomination races.
Liberal DC official roasted for claiming Texas, Arizona governors created border crisis: 'Not even close'
Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen responded Friday to a D.C. city council member over her claim on the border, warning Biden actually "created" the crisis as migrant busses continue to arrive in Democrat-run cities nationwide. Thiessen joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrat Brianne Nadeau claiming the governors of Texas and Arizona "created this crisis" and turned the city "into a border town."
Haley declares 'America is worth fighting for,' warns of fading national pride
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Saturday called for the U.S. to renew its patriotism, declaring that America "is worth fighting for" — while warning of a fading national pride among younger generations. Haley, in a speech to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society where she received the Patriot...
Oregon GOP gubernatorial nominee says tide is turning in race: People here 'don't recognize their own state'
Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan looks to flip Oregon red this November and bring an end to 40 years of Democratic leadership. Drazan joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to discuss her state's homeless crisis, its relentless crime wave and recent polls suggesting the race is tilting in her favor. "We are...
VP Harris blames GOP ‘election deniers’ for making US democracy 'weaker' through 'threats from within'
Vice President Kamala Harris, in a new interview, ripped Republican "election deniers" ahead of November’s midterm elections for harming the United States’ reputation for upholding "democratic principles" and the "rule of law" on the world stage on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. During an interview...
9/11 family member 'reminds' politicians behind 'border' no one cared about 'gender, race': 'We were united'
One of the family members who read the names of the 9/11 attack victims in New York City took the opportunity at the podium on Sunday to deliver a reminder to politicians 21 years later. At the annual memorial in Lower Manhattan, the man said despite being just age 4...
Tim Scott says US needs leader to unify country without 9/11-like ‘crisis,’ slams ‘soul-crushing' Biden speech
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, saying it was the most unified he has ever seen the country. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," new host Shannon Bream asked...
On 9/11 anniversary, I think about serving in Iraq and now Congress
Like most Americans, I will never forget where I was on Sept. 11, 2001. Having been promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel, I worked for the commander of 12th Air Force overseeing our combat air forces west of the Mississippi River. As I was preparing to depart for work...
Church destroyed in 9/11 celebrates reopening 21 years later: 'Symbol of peace and love'
A church that was destroyed in the September 11 terror attacks celebrates its official reopening this year 21 years after it was decimated. "The Friends of St. Nicholas" chairman Michael Psaros joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the reopening and consecration of the church. MICHAEL PSAROS: We consecrated the...
Fox News
Biden 'looked like he was in the depths of Hell' demonizing 'half the country': Haley
Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations called on President Biden to tone down virulent rhetoric about so-called "MAGA Republicans," saying his recent speech on Independence Mall made him look like he was in the underworld. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, said Biden is demonizing the very Americans...
On 9/11 anniversary, faith leaders nationwide offer prayers, comfort and hope for our country
Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks that claimed thousands of American lives, wounded many others and caused appalling destruction. Many Americans will spend the day (and a big part of the weekend) reflecting on the events of that day, while others will reach for lessons, understanding and prayer about the need to rely on God in times of suffering.
New York Times essay argues Queen Elizabeth 'helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization'
A New York Times guest essay attacked Queen Elizabeth II’s role in perpetuating Britain’s "bloody history" with colonialism on the day of her death. Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully in her sleep at Bristol Castle in Scotland at age 96. Prior to her death, she was the longest-serving monarch, reigning for over seven decades.
Greg Gutfeld: Dems are busy creating a fantasy of a civil war while a real war is going on with civilians
Greg Gutfeld discusses how Democrats' soft-on-crime policies have unleashed a "war" on American citizens and how the judges and district attorneys releasing these criminals should be charged for the consequences of their decisions on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: The Dems are busy creating a fantasy of a civil war, right?...
Fox News
