An overlooked area of the federal government's portfolio, the U.S. Forest Service's Urban and Community Forestry Program supports having appropriate tree coverage for more than 80 percent of the country's population. Walker might want to check out the agency's strategic plan to get better insight into what it does and why. The post Commentary: Complaining About Trees Herschel Walker Shows He’s Not Ready For Prime Time appeared first on NewsOne.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO