Who were the top high school football players in San Joaquin County during Week 2 games?

Blake Nichelson, Sr, RB, Manteca

Nichelson is a repeat performer here with this week’s four-touchdown performance in a 67-28 win at Cosumnes Oaks. Nichelson rushed 11 times for 121 yards and two scores, plus caught three passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns and added a two-point conversion on a pass in the big road win.

Next game: Manteca (3-0) home vs Turlock (1-2)

Kenneth Moore III, Fr, WR, St. Mary’s

A freshman breaks into the spotlight for St. Mary’s after scoring three touchdowns in the Rams’ 47-7 pounding of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s No. 2-ranked Central Catholic in their annual Holy Bowl.

Moore caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Devin Rasmussen, a 54-yard scoring toss from junior signal-caller Samson Hunkin and ran 43 yards into the end zone for the game’s final score as the Rams exacted revenge for last year’s loss in Stockton.

Next game: St. Mary’s (2-0) home vs. San Francisco-St. Ignatius College Prep (1-1)

Ryker Peters, Sr., RB, Escalon

For the third week in a row, Peters produced another outstanding performance, this time against the North Coast Section’s No. 16-ranked Windsor.

Peters rushed 21 times for 198 yards and four touchdowns scoring from six, 28, two and 25 yards out and added a two-point conversion run in the win. A key force in Escalon’s rushing attack, Peters, who now has 12 rushing touchdowns on the season, saw 13 of his carries go for first downs to keep drives moving.

Next week: Escalon (2-1) at Kimball (2-1)

Dylan Lee, Sr., QB, East Union

Lee completed 16-of-24 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 75 yards, including a four-yard score in the Lancers’ 43-7 victory at McNair. He tossed 15- and 42-yard touchdowns to Anthony Avelar and a 25-yard touchdown strike to Nickolas Luna to lead the Lancers.

Next game: East Union (2-1) at Atwater (1-2)

Xzavier Clark, Jr., RB, Ripon

Clark reached paydirt on four-, 10- and 20-yard touchdown runs and had a 40-yard interception return for a score against McClatchy in Ripon’s 49-7 victory.

Next game: Ripon (1-2) at Calaveras (0-3)

Honorable Mentions

Samson Hunkin, St. Mary’s (13- and 54-yard TD passes and four-yard rushing TD); Alijah Cota, Manteca (two rushing TDs); Bryson Davis, Manteca (68 rushing yards, TD, two 2-point conversions).

Contact Stockton Record sports correspondent Scott Niendorf at sports@recordnet.com.